Metering Pumps Market Set to Soar Past USD 9.33 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Metering Pumps market , increasing adoption of IoT and digital solutions for remote monitoring and control, growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient pump designs, the rising popularity of smart and programmable metering pumps to enhance accuracy and flexibility, expanding applications in various industries such as pharmaceuticals and food processing, the continuous advancement of materials and manufacturing techniques to improve pump durability and chemical compatibility, a heightened focus on user-friendly interfaces and intuitive controls to simplify operation and maintenance, and the emergence of compact and space-efficient metering pump designs to suit diverse installation environments are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metering Pumps Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 69

Figures - 58

A metric pump is a type of positive-displacement pump that uses a rotating impeller to move a precise volume of liquid in a specified time period. Metric pumps are typically used in industrial applications where precise flow control is required, such as in chemical processing, food and beverage production, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Prominent Players in Metering Pumps Market

Alicat Scientific

Badger Meter

Bopp & Reuther

Chemyx

Dosatron

Fluid Metering Systems

Grundfos

ITT Bornemann

LEWA

Milton Roy

Omega Engineering

ProMinent Dosiertechnik

Pulsar

Speck Pumpen

Teledyne ISCO

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology

Wilden

Yamada Denki

Diaphragm Metering Pumps Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Diaphragm metering pumps dominated the global online market as they have high accuracy and precision in delivering consistent flow rates. This makes them suitable for applications where precise dosing is critical, such as in water treatment, chemical processing, and pharmaceuticals.

Water Treatment is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the water treatment is the leading segment as stringent regulations regarding water quality and environmental protection are driving the demand for accurate and precise dosing of chemicals in water treatment processes. Metering pumps play a crucial role in ensuring the proper treatment and disinfection of water for safe consumption and industrial use.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Rapid Industrialization

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Countries like China, India, and Japan have large manufacturing sectors and growing investments in infrastructure, contributing to the demand for accurate dosing and fluid control. Additionally, the rising awareness of environmental concerns and increasing regulations are pushing industries in this region to adopt advanced technologies, including metering pumps, for efficient and sustainable operations.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Metering Pumps market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Metering Pumps.

Key Developments in Metering Pumps Market

In January 2023, Grundfos, a Danish pump manufacturer, acquired Wilden Pumps, an American metering pump manufacturer. The acquisition was valued at $1.6 billion. Grundfos said that the acquisition would strengthen its position in the metering pump market and expand its product portfolio.

In March 2023, LEWA, a German pump manufacturer, acquired ProMinent Dosiertechnik, a German metering pump manufacturer. The acquisition was valued at €1.2 billion. LEWA said that the acquisition would strengthen its position in the metering pump market and expand its product portfolio.

Key Questions Answered in Metering Pumps Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

