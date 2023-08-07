The global intraoral scanner market is projected to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2028 from USD 0.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0%

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intraoral/ IOL Scanners Market by Modality, Application, End-user - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482914/?utm_source=GNW



• By modality, the wired scanner market is the larger segment in the intraoral scanner market in 2022.



The wired scanners are easy to use and less time-consuming.These factors are the major reasons for their higher growth.



Additionally, the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing number of dental disorders and diseases are some of the major growth drivers for this segment.



Among application segments, the orthodontics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028.



Factors such as the rising demand for clear aligners are contributing to the growth of the intraoral scanner market.The use of clear aligners treatment has a new customer base because of intraoral scanning.



Intraoral scanners have become widely used in restorative dentistry, which has considerably increased the availability of clear aligner therapy in general dentistry, and the growing number of people opting for various dental procedures are expected to drive the demand for intraoral scanner in this application segment is contributing to the growth of this market.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the intraoral scanner market. “



The primary factors driving the growth of the North American intraoral scanner market include the rising geriatric population and the growing expenditure of the government on oral healthcare across the region. As per the data provided by the United States Census Bureau 2020, the population of 65+ in 2019 has increased up to 3.2% as compared to 2018, where the older population suffers from a lot of oral health diseases, which can attribute to the growth of the intraoral scanner market. In North America, a lot of dental care benefits are provided through separate policies, which can be privately purchased insurance, or it can be non-insurance social welfare; these all are funded by the government.



All the above-mentioned factors, and the introduction of advanced and new technologies, are contributing to the growth of the intraoral scanner market.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the intraoral scanner market is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 20%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 45%

• By Region: North America: 27%, Europe: 25%, Asia-Pacific: 30%, Latin America: 8%, and Middle East and Africa: 10%



The key players in the intraoral scanner market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), 3Shape (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), and Align Technology Inc. (US).



