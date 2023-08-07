The observability tools and platforms market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7%

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Observability Tools and Platforms Market by Component, Deployment type, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482913/?utm_source=GNW

Multiple emerging startups and potential market disruptors such as Big Panda, Cribl, Moogsoft, and StormForge also are competing in the market. A considerable opportunity presented by the aforesaid market consolidation (Observability, AIOps, security) is encouraging innovations that take advantage of advances in data management and intelligent technology space. The insights gained from an observability platform can be used for debugging, optimization, and troubleshooting issues, as well as allowing teams to gain better insights into their systems.

• By component, services segment to record higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services are integral to the hardware and software deployment and execution cycle.Observability tools services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various industries to effectively deal with threats and ensure visibility and security across the business functions.



With the increasing penetration of cloud computing and related technologies, such as IoT, edge computing, and serverless architecture, enterprises’ demand for Observability tools and services is gaining huge traction.

• By deployment type, private cloud segment to record higher CAGR during the forecast period



Private clouds have very low latency, whereas public clouds can suffer from high workloads if network management is not properly implemented.A private cloud leverages DevOps and cloud-native practices to maximize agility.



The largest public cloud providers are tech behemoths that provide a broader range of services than their private counterparts.Many businesses prefer to use private clouds because they have more control over their cloud environment.



It allows them to scale up or down their environment as needed while providing their employees access to a highly available cloud dedicated to a single organization.Similarly, from a financial standpoint, private clouds have a distinct advantage over public clouds because they allow organizations to implement chargeback tools at a granular level.



They can track computing usage more precisely and ensure that business units only pay for the resources or services they use. Unless an organization employs a private cloud monitoring tool with comprehensive reporting capabilities, administrators cannot track the metrics required to manage their cloud infrastructure.

• By vertical, IT & Telecom vertical to hold the second largest share during the forecast period



Operational excellence is vital for the IT & Telecom industry in the current era.This is achieved through 4 key steps.



Collection means pulling data from across the enterprise’s operations and business support systems.Inspection, which is exploring business impacts, correlated activities, and identifying the root cause of issues faster.



Detection implies monitoring data across the enterprise’s operations and quickly identifying issues that impact the business and the customer experience.And then Action, which is to notify the intended technical professional to act thereby reducing mean time-to-resolution.



Observability tools help automate anomaly detection, taking proactive measures in areas such as churn prediction, configuring-price-quote effectiveness, and service-level agreement assurance. The observability platform detects any fraud or potential fraud and disarms it avoiding damages that could occur resulting from such threats. Fraud, such as callback fraud, can cause a chain of reactions including inconsistent customer bills, damaged reputation, and poor service provision. Data observability also helps automatically monitor data points such as voice minutes basis per region/country, data usage per segment, and call volume.



Europe to exhibit upward growth and very high potential in the observability tools and platforms market during the forecast period in 2023

The UK, Germany, and France are a few countries in Western Europe that invest increasingly in developing new technologies.Russia and Spain are slowly gaining traction and entering the mainstream market by adopting new display technologies for various applications.



The European market has very diverse business needs.Its achievements in science and technology have been significant.



Moreover, R&D is an integral part of the European economy.Robust economic infrastructure and high internet penetration make Europe one of the top markets for cloud-based services.



The major countries considered in the region’s analysis are the UK, Germany, and France. The cloud industry in the UK has an established base of business customers. Enterprises in the region have strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets. European brands are adopting digital transformation through migration from legacy systems to virtual environments at a slow pace.

In determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 40%, Tier II: 30%, and Tier III: 30%

• By Designation: C-Level: 25%, D-Level: 45%, and Others: 30%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 20%, Row: 15%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

Dynatrace (US), ScienceLogic (US), LogicMonitor (US), Auvik (Canada), New Relic (US), GitLab (US), AppDynamics (US), SolarWinds (US), Splunk (US), Datadog (US), Sumo Logic (US), Monte Carlo (US), Acceldata (US), IBM (US), StackState (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), Riverbed (US), Broadcom (US), Lightstep (US), Microsoft (US), Atatus (India).



Research Coverage

The report segments the observability tools and platforms market by the component segment which includes solution and services.



Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into public cloud and private cloud.



Different verticals using observability tools and platforms solutions include BFSI, manufacturing, energy and utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, IT & telecommunications, and other verticals (education, transportation and logistics, and travel and tourism).

The geographic analysis of the observability tools and platforms market is spread across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



