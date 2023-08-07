Lactose Free Butter Market Size/Share Value Expected to Surpass USD 501.18 Million by 2032, With 5.99% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Lactose Free Butter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Household and Commercial); By End-Use; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global lactose free butter market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 289.11 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 501.18 Million by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.99% between 2023 and 2032.”

Lactose Free Butter Market: Overview

Lactose free butter is a dairy product but has an enzyme lactase added to the product. Lactose free dairy products might involve cream cheese, milk, yogurt, sour cream, and so on. The rapidly rising demand for lactose free butter market can be attributed to the fact that it offers vitamins A, D, and B12, the essential nutrients riboflavin and phosphorous, and calcium for strong bones.

Several customers incline towards this butter as they provide a healthy alternative to uniform contribution while others intake these products to circumvent energies or other health-connected problems. Lactose free butter assists to sustain lactase enzyme content in the body. Lactose free butter is a simple option that assists discard several disagreeable procedures connected to lactose intolerance.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Agropur Dairy

CAPSA Foods

Cargill

Corbion

Challenge Dairy Company

Butterfields Butter

DuPont

General Mills

Hain Celestial

Ingredion

Kellogg Company

Kerry Group

Kraft Heinz

Valio Ltd.

Miyoko’s Creamery

Molkerei Biedermann

Parmalat

Uelzena Ingredients

Lactose Free Butter Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 501.18 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 296.85 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.99% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Parmalat S.p.A., Uelzena Ingredients, CAPSA Foods Company, Valio Ltd., Butterfields Butter LLC, Miyoko’s Creamery, Molkerei Biedermann AG, The Hain Celestial Group Inc Segments Covered By Application, By End-Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing consciousness towards fitness : There is a growing consciousness and importance among customers worldwide on fitness and a growing aggregate of persons are setting off to become more reactive of their dietary alternatives. Lactose free butter market size is expanding as people are diligently looking for fine alternatives amidst the increasing demand for allergen free commodities including lactose free butter as a healthier option for conventional butter predominantly for people with lactose intolerance are amidst the prominent factors pushing the market growth.

: There is a growing consciousness and importance among customers worldwide on fitness and a growing aggregate of persons are setting off to become more reactive of their dietary alternatives. Lactose free butter market size is expanding as people are diligently looking for fine alternatives amidst the increasing demand for allergen free commodities including lactose free butter as a healthier option for conventional butter predominantly for people with lactose intolerance are amidst the prominent factors pushing the market growth. Funding in research and development : Additionally, several big makers covering the globe are funding laboriously in research and development in lactose free butter to enhance the taste, texture, and quality and are proposing innovations in manufacturing procedures and component conceptualization bringing about notable enhancements in commodities and are seeming to impact the development of the market affirmatively.

: Additionally, several big makers covering the globe are funding laboriously in research and development in lactose free butter to enhance the taste, texture, and quality and are proposing innovations in manufacturing procedures and component conceptualization bringing about notable enhancements in commodities and are seeming to impact the development of the market affirmatively. Increase in disposable income: The lactose free butter market sales are soaring as there is an upswing in disposable income, enhancement in residing caliber, growth in health disbursement, and extensive sale promotion of organic foods due to its features such as being chemical-free and natural additive growth of lactose free dairy products.

Top Findings of Report

Several big makers covering the globe are funding laboriously in research and development in lactose free butter to enhance the taste, texture, and quality and are proposing innovations in manufacturing procedures and component conceptualization thus propelling the market growth.

The market is primarily segmented based on application, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

North American region is expected to grow speedily during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Growing aggregates of brands : The growing spread for tailor-made and customization amidst the prominent firms and growing aggregate of brands providing individualized lactose free butter alternatives permitting customers to select particular flavors, and ingredients, and even come up with their own customized that gratify personalized partialities and offer a distinct individualized occurrence for customers is seeming to push the global market.

: The growing spread for tailor-made and customization amidst the prominent firms and growing aggregate of brands providing individualized lactose free butter alternatives permitting customers to select particular flavors, and ingredients, and even come up with their own customized that gratify personalized partialities and offer a distinct individualized occurrence for customers is seeming to push the global market. Diversification of flavors: Lactose free butter is obtained from butter cultures, skimmed milk, and concentrated butter. These commodities can offer the required nutrients thus realizing the everyday requirement of the lactose intolerance population. Lately, the diversification of flavors and pocket-friendly introduction of lactose free butter are the basis for the creation of speedy growth of the market segment.

Segmental Analysis

The household segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on application, the household segment accounted for the largest market share. The lactose free butter market demand is on the rise on account of increasing probabilities of lactose intolerance among the universal population and apartments covering the globe leading to surging demand for lactose free butter together with a fast upswing in product demand across many industrialized and emerging economies due to the rising per capita consumer disbursement of food products.

The retail or household sector dominated the market

By end use, the retail or household sector dominated the market. The lactose free butter market trends include growing consciousness about lactose intolerance amongst consumers worldwide and the upswing in the acquisition of this butter as an alluring option to traditional butter as it provides an appropriate alternative for persons approaching to lessen the lactose intake while still relishing the butter.

By Application By End-Use By Distribution Channel Household

Commercial Retail or Household Sector

Food Industry

Meat Products Industry

Infant Formula Industry

Bakery & Confectionery Industry

Others Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Geographical Overview

North America : This region held the largest lactose free butter market share due to the growing aggregate of health-conscious consumers and a desperate move towards lactose free butter from dairy products and region's extravagant volume in contrast to other regions in the world.

: This region held the largest lactose free butter market share due to the growing aggregate of health-conscious consumers and a desperate move towards lactose free butter from dairy products and region's extravagant volume in contrast to other regions in the world. Europe: This region is expected to be speediest growing region due to the notable growth rate over the coming years due to escalating popularity of vegan and plant based diets covering the region and continuously escalating demand for dairy options including lactose free butter derived from plant based sources such as soy, almond or coconut.

Browse the Detail Report “Lactose Free Butter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Household and Commercial); By End-Use; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactose-free-butter-market

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Lurpak, announced the launch of its latest vegan version of iconic butter and dairy-free version across the United Kingdom. The company mainly focuses on the expansion of its product portfolio and meets the rising need for dairy-free products across the globe, as these products have gained immersed traction over dairy products due to its several concerns regarding environmental and health costs.

