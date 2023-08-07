Identity and Access Management, Cybersecurity Solutions Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q2 Conference Call Tue. Aug. 15 at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will host its second quarter investor conference call, Tuesday, August 15th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market closes on Monday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, August 15th at 10 a.m. ET

Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International

Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.

Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 2616534

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

