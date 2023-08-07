In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Set to Soar Past USD 106914.16 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market , increased adoption of point-of-care testing for faster results and improved patient care, integration of AI and machine learning for data analysis and pattern recognition, growth of companion diagnostics for targeted therapies, increasing use of liquid biopsy for non-invasive cancer detection, expansion of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases and genetic disorders, emphasis on lab automation and robotics for enhanced efficiency, rising demand for home-based testing kits, and collaborations between diagnostic companies and pharmaceutical firms for comprehensive patient care solutions are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

In vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are medical devices that are used to analyze samples taken from the human body. These samples can include blood, urine, tissue, and other bodily fluids. IVDs are used to diagnose diseases, monitor patient health, and track the effectiveness of treatments.

Prominent Players in In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Abbott

Alere

bioMérieux

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

Danaher

DiaSorin

Illumina

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

LabCorp

Luminex

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Quidel

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Reagents and kits Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Reagents and kits dominate the global online market as these fundamental components are used across various diagnostic tests and technologies. They are required for sample preparation, reaction initiation, and result interpretation in a wide range of diagnostic applications.

Cancer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Cancer is the leading segment as it remains a major global health concern, with the incidence of various types of cancer on the rise. As the prevalence of cancer increases, the demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools to detect and monitor cancer also grows.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to the region's dominance. Additionally, the presence of major diagnostic companies and academic institutions fosters innovation and technological advancements.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the In-Vitro Diagnostics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

In January 2023, Danaher, a multinational conglomerate, acquired Beckman Coulter, a leading provider of IVD products and services. The acquisition was valued at $13.6 billion. Danaher said that the acquisition would strengthen its position in the IVD market and expand its product portfolio.

In February 2023, QIAGEN, a global leader in molecular diagnostics, acquired Luminex, a provider of multiplexing systems for IVD applications. The acquisition was valued at $1.5 billion. QIAGEN said that the acquisition would strengthen its position in the multiplexing market and expand its product portfolio.

Key Questions Answered in In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

