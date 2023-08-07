ARC Implements NDC with Finnair

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is pleased to announce the completion of Finnair’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration with ARC Direct Connect, which enables the airline to expand its direct distribution strategy to the U.S. and its territories. With ARC Direct Connect, Finnair will be able to offer flexible payment options for NDC transactions, including cash and card payments, along with a consistent settlement experience for travel agencies.

“Partnering with ARC is an important milestone on our NDC journey,” said Jenni Suomela, Finnair vice president of global sales and channel management. “Adoption of NDC through ARC Direct Connect will benefit our joint travel agency network and ultimately enhance customer experience by allowing more choice for travelers.”

ARC supports the full spectrum of airline distribution models in the travel agency channel. By implementing NDC with ARC, airlines have greater flexibility in managing partnerships with the travel agency community. NDC enables airlines to deliver more customized content and products to travel agencies and their customers, creating user experiences and generating offers that are aligned with information on the airline’s website.

“ARC’s Direct Connect solution gives the ARC travel agency community access to Finnair’s expanded NDC offerings while providing flexible payments and business rules that uniquely fit Finnair,” said Paige Blunt, senior manager of Direct Connect and ONE Order at ARC. “We appreciate Finnair’s partnership and their dedication to the project, which will benefit their organization, stakeholders and customers.”

