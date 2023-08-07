The autonomous mobile robots market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023–2028

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Offering, Payload Capacity, Navigation Technology, Industry - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482911/?utm_source=GNW

AMRs equipped with advanced sensors contribute to manufacturing systems, enabling flexible and efficient production processes.



Laser/LiDAR segment to dominate the autonomous mobile robots market in 2023.

Laser/LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is majorly used in Autonomous Mobile Robots for perception, mapping, and navigation purposes.LiDAR sensors enable AMRs to detect and recognize obstacles in their path accurately.



By continuously scanning the environment, the LiDAR sensors provide real-time data about objects’ location, size, and distance. This information enables the robot to plan safe and collision-free paths, avoiding obstacles as it moves forward.



Hardware segment to contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Hardware components in AMRs are necessary for mobility, perception, power management, computational capabilities, connectivity, and safety.High-quality hardware elements ensure reliable and efficient operation, allowing AMRs to perform their tasks autonomously, navigate efficiently, and contribute to improved productivity and efficiency.



Hardware components such as cameras, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors, proximity sensors, and encoders are crucial for perceiving the surroundings of AMRs. These components capture data about the environment, enabling the AMR to detect obstacles, perceive objects, and map its surroundings.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific consists of some of the fastest-growing economies—such as China, Japan, and India. The market in Asia Pacific is propelled by factors such as rapid industrialization, the substantial growth of e-commerce, rising labor costs, technological advancements in warehouses, progressing logistics and warehousing sectors, and the extensive focus on Industry 4.0. These factors collectively create a favorable environment for the significant adoption of AMRs in the region, contributing to increased efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness across several industries.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 35%, and Rest of the World – 10%

Major players in the autonomous mobile robots market include ABB (Switzerland), Omron Automation (US), Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark), Fetch Robotics (US), OTTO Motors (Canada) and others.



Research Coverage

The report segments the autonomous mobile robots market by Offering, Payload Capacity, Navigation Technology, Industry, and Region.The report also comprehensively reviews drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximate revenues for the overall autonomous mobile robots market and related segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of critical drivers (Rapid advancements in robotics, and artificial intelligence, growing demand for warehouse automation across several industries, emerging applications of AMRs in several industries), restraints (High initial investments, technical complexities), opportunities (Rising demand for fast and last mile deliveries, Potential growth in industry-specific applications), and challenges (integration of AMRs into existing workflows and systems, lack of standardization and interoperability) influencing the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the autonomous mobile robots market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the autonomous mobile robots market across various regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous mobile robots market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like ABB (Switzerland), Omron Automation (US), Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark), Fetch Robotics (US), OTTO Motors (Canada).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________