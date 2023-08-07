New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pay-TV customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482933/?utm_source=GNW

"This tracker provides details on Net Promoter Score, churn intention and satisfaction with a number of elements of the pay-TV experience."



This data set summarises the most-relevant pay-TV customer experience KPIs for major operators in 16 countries based on primary research (Analysys Mason's 2023 consumer survey). It provides key metrics that allow for comparison between operators and highlights the best performers in individual countries and worldwide. Analysis of the data contained herein is provided in a report focused on pay-TV customer satisfaction.



The survey was conducted in association with Dynata in July 2023. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in each region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.



Metrics available





Net Promoter Score (NPS) for fixed broadband provider

Satisfaction with overall service

Satisfaction with service price

Satisfaction with channel selection

Satisfaction with video quality

Satisfaction with customer service

Satisfaction with UI, EPG and navigation

Satisfaction with bundled streaming services

Satisfaction with the quality of recommendations

Intention to churn from pay-TV provider in the next 6 months

Geographical coverage



Central and Eastern Europe

Poland

Turkey



Developed Asia–Pacific

Australia

New Zealand



Emerging Asia–Pacific

Malaysia



North America

Canada

USA



Sub-Saharan Africa

South Africa



Western Europe

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Norway

Spain

Sweden

UK



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482933/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________