Pay-TV customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2023

"This tracker provides details on Net Promoter Score, churn intention and satisfaction with a number of elements of the pay-TV experience."
This data set summarises the most-relevant pay-TV customer experience KPIs for major operators in 16 countries based on primary research (Analysys Mason's 2023 consumer survey). It provides key metrics that allow for comparison between operators and highlights the best performers in individual countries and worldwide. Analysis of the data contained herein is provided in a report focused on pay-TV customer satisfaction.
The survey was conducted in association with Dynata in July 2023. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in each region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.
Metrics available
- Net Promoter Score (NPS) for fixed broadband provider
- Satisfaction with overall service
- Satisfaction with service price
- Satisfaction with channel selection
- Satisfaction with video quality
- Satisfaction with customer service
- Satisfaction with UI, EPG and navigation
- Satisfaction with bundled streaming services
- Satisfaction with the quality of recommendations
- Intention to churn from pay-TV provider in the next 6 months
Geographical coverage
Central and Eastern Europe
Poland
Turkey
Developed Asia–Pacific
Australia
New Zealand
Emerging Asia–Pacific
Malaysia
North America
Canada
USA
Sub-Saharan Africa
South Africa
Western Europe
France
Germany
Ireland
Italy
Norway
Spain
Sweden
UK
