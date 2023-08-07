New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile operator customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315394/?utm_source=GNW
"This tracker provides details on Net Promoter Score, churn intention and satisfaction with a number of elements of the mobile service experience."
This data set summarises the most-relevant mobile customer experience KPIs for major operators in 20 countries worldwide based on primary research (Analysys Mason's 2023 consumer survey). It provides key metrics that allow comparison between operators, and highlights the best performers in individual countries and worldwide. Analysis of the data contained herein is provided in a series of reports that focus on mobile customer satisfaction in the different regions covered.
The survey was conducted in association with Dynata and On Device Research in July 2023. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in each region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were 1000 respondents per country, except for those countries in the Middle East and Africa (750) and North America (2000).
Metrics available
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
Satisfaction with overall service
Satisfaction with price
Satisfaction with network coverage
Satisfaction with data speed
Satisfaction with data allowance
Satisfaction with call and SMS allowance
Satisfaction with customer service
Intention to churn from mobile service provider in the next 6 months
Geographical coverage
Africa
South Africa
Central and Eastern Europe
Poland
Turkey
Developed Asia–Pacific
Australia
New Zealand
Emerging Asia–Pacific
Malaysia
Middle East
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
North America
Canada
USA
Western Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Ireland
Norway
Spain
Sweden
UK
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315394/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Mobile operator customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2023
"This tracker provides details on Net Promoter Score, churn intention and satisfaction with a number of elements of the mobile service experience. This data set summarises the most-relevant mobile customer experience KPIs for major operators in 20 countries worldwide based on primary research (Analysys Mason's 2023 consumer survey).
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile operator customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315394/?utm_source=GNW