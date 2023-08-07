Pressure Washer Market to Worth USD 3.44 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rapid pace of urbanization and rising consciousness among the general population about the significance of cleanliness and hygiene stand out as pivotal drivers for the pressure washer market's expansion. As cities grow and people concentrate in urban areas, the demand for effective cleaning solutions escalates, necessitating robust and efficient cleaning services.

The pressure washer market's growth is further bolstered by rising demand for cleaning products from the food and beverage industry. The need to ensure stringent hygiene standards in kitchen environments and the imperative to eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms from surfaces and equipment fuels a favorable trajectory for market expansion.

Electricity-Based Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Strong Favor among Consumers

Electricity-based segment is poised for significant growth anticipated to undergo swift expansion in the pressure washer market. This category of products has garnered strong favor among consumers, particularly within the residential sector, owing to its distinct attributes such as lightweight design and remarkable durability.

The markets in North America are reinforced by the rapid growth of its building exterior cleaning and auto detailing industries. This flourishing landscape propels the region's prominence within the pressure washer market.

Commercial Vehicle is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increase in Automobile Sales

Commercial vehicle cleaning centers category has emerged as a leader in the pressure washer market. This sector is poised to experience a positive trajectory, benefiting significantly from the growth in the commercial industry with an anticipated increase in automobile sales.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to take the spotlight as the fastest-growing pressure washer market, driven by robust demand from developing countries such as India and China. This anticipated growth is underpinned by a confluence of factors, notably the population's shifting lifestyles and burgeoning disposable incomes.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the pressure washer market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Pressure Washer Market

In 2022, Krystal Klean, a prominent building care company in the Southeastern United States, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Under Pressure Washing, a service provider catering to the Sarasota, Florida, region. This strategic move reinforces Krystal Klean's position within the industry and underscores its association with FLEETWASH, a leading building care organization in the United States. This acquisition aligns with Krystal Klean's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its service portfolio.

Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, recently made a significant acquisition by purchasing Birrell Services, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Known for its commercial pressure washing, snow removal, and other exterior facility services offerings, Birrell Services adds value to Tendit's offerings and broadens its geographical presence.

