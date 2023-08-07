New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed broadband operator customer satisfaction metrics 3Q 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315393/?utm_source=GNW

"This tracker provides details on Net Promoter Score, churn intention and satisfaction with a number of elements of the fixed broadband experience."



This data set summarises the most-relevant fixed broadband customer experience KPIs for major operators in 19 countries based on primary research (Analysys Mason's 2023 consumer survey). It provides key metrics that allow for comparison between operators and highlights the best performers in individual countries and worldwide. Analysis of the data contained herein is provided in a series of reports focused on fixed broadband customer satisfaction in the different regions covered.



The survey was conducted in association with Dynata in July 2023. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in each region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.



Metrics available





Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Satisfaction with overall service

Satisfaction with price

Satisfaction with service reliability

Satisfaction with service speed

Satisfaction with customer service

Satisfaction with usage restrictions

Intention to churn from fixed broadband provider in the next 6 months.

Geographical coverage



Central and Eastern Europe

Poland

Turkey



Developed Asia–Pacific

Australia

New Zealand



Emerging Asia–Pacific

Malaysia



North America

Canada

USA



Sub-Saharan Africa

South Africa



Western Europe

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Norway

Spain

Sweden

UK



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________