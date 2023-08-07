Global Growth Assets Inc. Announces a Change in the Risk Rating for Global Iman Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Growth Assets Inc. (“GGAI”) announced today a change in the risk rating for Global Iman Fund (the “Fund”).



Risk Rating Update

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, GGAI has changed the investment risk rating of the Fund from “Low-to-Medium” to “Medium” effective as of August 4, 2023.

No change has been made to the investment objectives of the Fund.

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by GGAI to identify the investment risk level of the Fund is available on request, and at no cost, by calling us at 1-866-680-4734 or by emailing info@globalgrowth.ca.

GGAI is the trustee and investment fund manager of the Fund. The head office of GGAI is located at 100 Mural Street, Suite 201, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 1J3.

For further information on GGAI, please visit www.globalgrowth.ca, email info@globalgrowth.ca or you can reach GGAI at 1-866-680-4734.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact for media:

Alex Manickaraj

alexm@globalresp.com