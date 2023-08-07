New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482928/?utm_source=GNW





Government Support Plays a Pivotal Role in Promoting the Adoption of Electric Vehicles



Government support plays a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and driving the growth of charging station infrastructure. Many governments around the world offer incentives to encourage consumers to switch to electric vehicles. These incentives may include tax credits, rebates, subsidies, or grants for purchasing EVs or installing charging stations. Additionally, some governments impose regulations that mandate a certain percentage of parking spaces in public places and commercial buildings to have EV charging infrastructure. These incentives and policies create a favourable environment for investment in charging station projects and spur private and public sector interest in expanding the charging network.





Automaker Commitment to Electric Mobility



Major automotive manufacturers are increasingly committing to electric mobility by announcing ambitious plans to electrify their vehicle offerings. Several automakers have set targets to transition their entire vehicle line-up to electric or hybrid models over the next decade. As these automakers phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, the demand for electric vehicles rises, necessitating a corresponding expansion of charging station infrastructure to accommodate the surge in EV adoption.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Connectivity



• Non-connected Charging Stations



• Smart Connected Charging Stations





Market Segment by Charging Type



• Slow Charging Points



• Fast Charging Points



• Ultra-Fast Charging Points





Market Segment by Operation



• Mode 1



• Mode 2



• Mode 3



• Mode 4





Market Segment by End-Use



• Commercial



• Residential



• Public Charging



• Highway Charging



• Other End-Use





Market Segment by Component



• Charging Stall



• AC-to-DC Inverter



• AC power Source Plug



• EV Charging Cable



• EV Plug



• Auxiliary Electrical Equipment





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Norway



• United Kingdom



• France



• Netherlands



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• ABB Ltd



• Blink Charging Co.



• Delta Electronics



• EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS, S.A.



• Electrify America LLC



• Enel X



• Engie SA



• EVBox



• Greenlots



• Ionity



• NewMotion



• Schneider Electric SE



• Siemens AG



• Tesla, Inc.



• Webasto SE





Overall world revenue for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$18.8 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





