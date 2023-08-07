Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

August 7, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 1 to August 4, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Aug-23FR0014003TT8225,00038.6799XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Aug-23FR0014003TT898,50038.6903DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Aug-23FR0014003TT812,00038.6591TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Aug-23FR0014003TT822,50038.6784AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Aug-23FR0014003TT8247,00038.2547XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Aug-23FR0014003TT8116,00038.2411DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Aug-23FR0014003TT812,00038.2497TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Aug-23FR0014003TT824,00038.2483AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Aug-23FR0014003TT8254,00037.8302XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Aug-23FR0014003TT8119,70037.8299DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Aug-23FR0014003TT812,90037.7964TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Aug-23FR0014003TT825,80037.8321AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Aug-23FR0014003TT8253,15037.7071XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Aug-23FR0014003TT8119,50037.7076DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Aug-23FR0014003TT813,25037.7086TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Aug-23FR0014003TT826,75037.7051AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

