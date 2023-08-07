Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 7, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: August 1 to August 4, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 225,000 38.6799 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 98,500 38.6903 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 12,000 38.6591 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 22,500 38.6784 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 247,000 38.2547 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 116,000 38.2411 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 12,000 38.2497 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 24,000 38.2483 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 254,000 37.8302 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 119,700 37.8299 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 12,900 37.7964 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 25,800 37.8321 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 253,150 37.7071 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 119,500 37.7076 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 13,250 37.7086 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 26,750 37.7051 AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

Attachment