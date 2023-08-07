Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market Set to Surge, Predicted to Reach US$ 178.8 Billion by 2033 with a Steady 7.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Future Market Insights study, the air pollution control systems market is projected to reach US$ 84.3 billion by 2023 and US$ 178.8 billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Increasing pollution levels and respiratory issues are expected to drive demand for air pollution control systems.



Intending to reduce air pollution and harmful emissions, governments around the world have adopted stricter environmental regulations. With industries looking for compliant and efficient solutions, air pollution control systems are booming. A growing focus on sustainability and the transition to cleaner energy sources are driving the demand for air pollution control technologies. As industries strive for sustainability, they're trying to reduce their carbon footprints and adopt cleaner practices. As a result, air pollution control systems will be in high demand.

The development of air pollution control technologies has led to more effective and cost-effective solutions. As a result of technological developments in electrostatic precipitators, fabric filters, scrubbers, and catalytic converters, their performance has been improved and they have become increasingly attractive to various industry sectors. The demand for air pollution control systems continues to rise as industrialization continues to expand in developing countries. As a result of environmental concerns, governments and industries in the region are increasingly investing in cleaner technologies.

Key Takeaways from the Air Pollution Control Systems Market:

The Chinese market for air pollution control systems is expected to reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2023.

By product, scrubbers are expected to register a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

According to industry analysts, air pollution control systems demand will increase by 72.60% market share in the United States by 2033.

The United Kingdom air pollution control systems market is expected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR by 2033.

South Korea's air pollution control market is predicted to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2033.

By application, the chemical industry is expected to generate sales growth at a 7.5% CAGR

Competitive Landscape and Recent Development in Air Pollution Control Systems Market

Air pollution control systems are dominated by many key players offering a wide range of products in the market. Innovating products and offering competitive prices are some of the factors that affect the level of competition among these businesses.

As Research and development are intensively pursued by the company to meet customer needs, introduce a range of new products, and enhance performance. Companies expand their market presence by partnering with others, merging, and acquiring other companies.

Market Developments Include:

In May 2023, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board introduced a fleet of five mobile monitoring vans to monitor the quality of the air in Pune and Mumbai. Installation of the system in the vehicles is currently underway, and they will soon be functional. The monitoring vans are currently being inducted; once they are done, they will be used to collect data on ambient air quality.

In July 2023, Pollution Systems, Inc. (PSI) announced the revamped website at https://pollutionsystems.com. Visitors to the site can enjoy an intuitive experience, regardless of how they access it on desktop or mobile, due to its clean and straightforward design. The website's new design emphasizes a solutions-driven approach. Providing the best industrial air pollution control solutions is the goal of Pollution Control Systems.

Key Players in Air Pollution Control Systems Market and Their Marketing Strategy

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Beltran Technologies Inc. Elex aG Feida Group Company Limited FLSmidth & Co. A/S Fujian Long King Co. Ltd. Hamon John Wood Group Plc KC Cottrell Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the air pollution control systems market, the market is segmented on the basis of Product (Scrubbers, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Converters, Electrostatic Precipitators, Others), Application (Chemical, Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Cement, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Air Pollution Control Systems Market

By Product:

Scrubbers

Thermal Oxidizers

Catalytic Converters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Others



By Application:

Chemical

Iron & Steel

Power Generation

Cement

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



