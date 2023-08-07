New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vertical Farming Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482924/?utm_source=GNW





The Vertical Farming Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Growing Demand for Local and Fresh Produce



The increasing consumer preference for locally grown and fresh produce has become a significant driver in the vertical farming market. With growing awareness of environmental and health concerns associated with long-distance food transportation, consumers are seeking sustainable alternatives. Vertical farming’s ability to grow crops in urban areas and near consumer hubs enables the supply of fresher and more nutritious produce, reducing the reliance on imported goods and supporting the "farm-to-table" concept.





Rising Concerns About Food Security Is Driving the Market Growth



As the global population continues to grow, ensuring food security has become a pressing issue. Vertical farming offers a viable solution by providing a controlled environment for crop cultivation, unaffected by external factors like weather and climate change. Its ability to produce high yields in limited space makes it an attractive option to supplement traditional agriculture and enhance food production, especially in areas vulnerable to food shortages.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the vertical farming market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the vertical farming market?



• How will each vertical farming submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each vertical farming submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading vertical farming markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the vertical farming projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of vertical farming projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the vertical farming market?



• Where is the vertical farming market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the vertical farming market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 343-page report provides 129 tables and 160 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the vertical farming market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising vertical farming prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services





Market Segment by Type



• Despommier Skyscrapers



• Mixed Use Skyscrapers



• Stackable Shipping Containers



• Other Type





Market Segment by Services



• System Installation and Integration



• Consulting Services



• Managed Services



• Assisted Professional Services



• Other Services





Market Segment by Hardware



• Lighting



• Hydroponic Components



• Climate Control



• Sensors



• Irrigation Systems



• Other Hardware





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vertical Farming Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies profiled in the report



• AeroFarms



• Bowery Farming



• BrightFarms



• Farm.One



• Freight Farms



• Gotham Greens



• Infarm



• OSRAM Licht AG



• Plenty



• Signify Holding B.V



• Sky Greens



• SPREAD Co Ltd



• Urban Crop Solutions



• Valoya



• Vertical Harvest





Overall world revenue for vertical farming market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$6.1 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Vertical Farming Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 340+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Vertical Farming Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for component, type, services, and hardware, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Vertical Farming Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the vertical farming market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________