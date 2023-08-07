Paris, August 7, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 31 TO AUGUST 4, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 31 to August 4, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/08/2023 FR0010451203 52 000 21,9976 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/08/2023 FR0010451203 90 000 21,5746 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/08/2023 FR0010451203 52 000 21,4418 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment