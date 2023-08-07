New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformation of Retail Health: Analysis of Trends and Their Impact on Traditional Healthcare Providers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482909/?utm_source=GNW





High cost is a barrier to healthcare and medication access, affecting uninsured and aged populations the most.



People often skip their medication refills, follow-up visits, and treatment cycles, failing to afford the cost.



A significant proportion of the population is in debt due to healthcare bills.



Despite such high costs, healthcare services have not been up to standard, and a majority of the population is dissatisfied with the traditional system.



Patients from rural and remote locations struggle to access primary care.



Numerous challenges related to cost and convenience lead patients to switch to retail health systems.



This study defines retail health as healthcare and wellness services provided by big-box retailers, drugstores, and discount retailers of consumer products, including those that have historically not offered pharmacy services.



This report will give an overview of the US retail health market and its impact on traditional healthcare providers.

Author: Sagar Mukhekar

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482909/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________