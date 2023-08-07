ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, August 10, 2023.



The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Friday, August 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET to review its second quarter financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 19, 2023 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5465238.



The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q after the market closes on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the second quarter of 2023 that were disclosed on July 11, 2023.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company, after the market closes on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO

ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700

iccc@lythampartners.com