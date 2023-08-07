New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Profiles of Leading Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482896/?utm_source=GNW

An increasing number of E2W start-ups are in the market, especially those importing cheap components and selling low-quality vehicles.



Most traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler (2W) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have yet to enter the E2W market.



With E2W technology nascent and dominated by start-ups, it attracts entities from other industries to enter the market.Since E2Ws have 50% fewer components—mainly controlled by software—compared to ICE 2Ws, it requires fewer tools and lesser time to repair and maintain.



E2W start-ups seek to reduce operation costs and scale faster to avoid a cash crunch and attract new investors.



Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service.



Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.In this report, Frost & Sullivan profiles OEMs operating in the global E2W market.



The study period is 2018–2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023–2030 as the forecast period.



Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Oceania, are mentioned in specific slides to provide broader coverage for certain topics.Crucial takeaways for the regions are as follows:

• North America: Small sub-50kW motor capacity eMotorcycles are gaining popularity in commuting and off-road leisure riding.

• Europe: Strong regulations towards achieving the Net Zero target drive E2W adoption.

• Asia: Rising fuel cost, availability of a wide range of models, and the need for 2Ws as a primary mode of transport is increasing E2W sales Y-o-Y.

• LATAM: Income opportunities in the last-mile delivery industry due to the eCommerce boom and attractive credit options by fintech companies drive E2W adoption.

• Rest of the World: E2W start-ups are emerging to gain first-mover advantage by catering to the bike taxi and last-mile delivery industry.Other vital information includes:

• E2W motor power and battery range spread by region and OEM

• Notable competitors in each region/country and specifications of their top E2W models

• Profiles of leading OEMS, including business models, strategies, portfolio, and recent developmentsNotably, Frost & Sullivan offers stakeholders insights and growth opportunities they can explore and use to capture a share of the dynamic E2W space over the next seven years.

