Scientific Innovation and an Evolving Industry Landscape Create Growth Opportunities for Space Launch Legacy and Startup Companies

Space launch services refer to services where a payload (cargo, satellites, research probes) is transported into space.



The launch service market has become an increasingly integral component of the broader space value chain, driven by satellite launches for various applications—communication, Earth observation, and position, navigation and timing.



Private companies have significantly disrupted the industry with their innovative rocket design and reusable launch vehicle technology with reduced payload costs—calling into question the traditional model of government-operated launch service providers, such as ROSCOSMOS.



With increasing innovation for both launch vehicles and payloads (i.e., CubeSats), a plethora of growth opportunities emerges in the overall space launch services landscape.This study examines the global launch service market landscape during the 2017–2022 period.



It delivers key insights on critical contracts and the latest technological developments.



This report analyses the launch services landscape by key segments: payload, orbit, and launch vehicle types.



Primary growth drivers and mitigating factors impacting growth are also thoroughly discussed.



The report examines the resultant growth opportunity universe, outlining the opportunity, its potential market size, and a timeline for action.

Author: Shehroz Sayeed

About Reportlinker

