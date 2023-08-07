New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482887/?utm_source=GNW





Many companies are working on each component while others only develop ADCs, which makes the market highly competitive.



The development of targeted delivery vehicles over standard antibodies is improving the performance of these drugs and expanding their potential for treating new cancers.



New technologies are trying to address drawbacks of existing ADC technology, such as poor stability, leading to poor tolerability, efficacy, and a narrow therapeutic index and challenging ADC manufacturing.Frost & Sullivan’s analysis shows that small and mid-sized enterprises that rely on contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs)/contract research organizations (CROs) for initial drug development create novel antibody therapeutic technologies.



Many antibody developers have been decreasing in-house R&D efforts and increasing in-licensing or acquiring therapeutic antibody product lines to strengthen their pipelines.



All major CDMOs are stepping up with new investments to support the next generation of ADC, making the segment more competitive.



Biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on ADCs to reap the benefits of target specificity for selective tumor antigens.



Developers are using robust approaches to improve payloads’ potency as ADCs reflect the success rate in the last two years with seven approvals.Other information included in the report consists of the following:

