Global Heated Blanket Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period: Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report, titled Global Heated Blanket Market SIze , Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts up to 2031, provides an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

According to the report, the market for heated blankets is expanding as a result of rising consumer demand for comfort and convenience as well as rising health consciousness. The growing acceptance of smart home gadgets, which enable users to remotely manage their heated blankets, is also mentioned in the research as a market driver.

The paper also highlights a few obstacles that can prevent the heated blanket market from expanding. These difficulties include the price of heated blankets, which is considerable, as well as the possibility of safety risks.





Get Sample Report PDF @ https://reedintelligence.com/market-analysis/global-heated-blanket-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics

Especially in cold weather, heated blankets offer a cozy and practical method to remain warm. They are a popular option for people who want to stay warm without getting out of bed because they are simple to use and can be regulated remotely. Numerous health advantages of heated blankets have been demonstrated, including pain relief, improved circulation, and stress reduction. Customers looking for solutions to improve their health are boosting demand for heated blankets as a result of this rising awareness.

Users of smart home appliances can easily and conveniently change the temperature of their heated blankets by controlling them remotely. As a result, the market for heated blankets is expanding because to the growing acceptance of smart home technology.

Key Players

Rainbow Group

Sunbeam Products, Inc

Caiyang

Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric

Qingdao Qindao Electric

Perfect Fit Industries, LLC.

Beurer

Tenacta Group S.p.A.

Sojoy

Bokuk Electronics CO.

Morphy Richards

Slumberdown

Biddeford





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segmentation By Type

Under blankets

Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use

Home Use Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers The increasing demand for comfort and convenience

The growing awareness of the health benefits of using heated blankets

Buy Now @ https://reedintelligence.com/market-analysis/global-heated-blanket-market/buy-now





Regional Analysis

North America includes countries such as the United States and Canada, where warming blankets are popular during the winter. North America is a well-established hot comforter industry with intense competition.

Warming blankets have become increasingly popular in nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France in recent years. The market in Europe is growing as customers become more aware of the benefits of using heated comforters to save energy and reduce heating costs.

A rising market for heated comforters is the Asia Pacific region, which encompasses China, Japan, and India. As more people in these countries adopt Western-style living arrangements, there is a growing demand for domestic comfort.

Key Findings of the Report:

The market is being propelled by rising consumer demand for comfort and convenience as well as rising health consciousness regarding the advantages of utilizing heated blankets market .

. The market is being helped by the growing acceptance of smart home technology.

The expensive price of heated blankets and potential safety risks may limit market expansion.

The heated blanket market is anticipated to expand most quickly in the Asia Pacific region.

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for comfort and convenience, as well as the growing awareness of the health benefits of using heated blankets.

The market is being supported by the rising popularity of smart home devices.

The high cost of heated blankets and the potential for safety hazards could hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations

Segmentation By Type

Under blankets

Over blankets

Segmentation By Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Introduction Market Introduction Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Structure Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Heated Blanket Market Porters Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Heated Blanket Market Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge Measures Taken by Top Players Regulatory Landscape Heated Blanket Market, Segmentation By Type Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation By Type Under blankets Market Size and Forecast, By Region Over blankets Market Size and Forecast, By Region Heated Blanket Market, Segmentation By Application Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Market Size and Forecast, By Region Home Use Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview Introduction Market Size and Forecast North America Market Size and Forecast Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use U.S. Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use U.K. Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Size and Forecast Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use China Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use UAE Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Size and Forecast Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use Brazil Segmentation By Type Under blankets Over blankets Segmentation By Application Commercial Use Home Use Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022 Introduction Heated Blanket Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%) Market Share Analysis, 2022 Competition Ranking, 2022 Key Developments & Growth Strategies Merger & Acquisition Product Launch Expansion Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Rainbow Group Business Overview Financial Data Key Product Categories Recent Developments Sunbeam Products, Inc Caiyang Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric Qingdao Qindao Electric Perfect Fit Industries, LLC. Beurer Tenacta Group S.p.A. Sojoy Bokuk Electronics CO. Morphy Richards Slumberdown Biddeford





Get Full Table of Content @ https://reedintelligence.com/market-analysis/global-heated-blanket-market/toc





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Commercial Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hydronic Heating, Electric Heating) By Application (Office, Hotel) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2031

Pressure Controlled Heat Pipe Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (High Temperature) by Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2031

Heated Circulating Baths Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (170°C, 200°C) by Application (Clinical, Microbiology, Research Institute) and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031





About Reed Intelligence

A global market research and management consulting firm, Reed Intelligence serves businesses, non-profit organisations, educational institutions, and governmental organisations. Our objective is to collaborate with enterprises to achieve long-term strategic improvements and expansion targets. Our industry research papers are made to offer quantitative data together with significant industry insights. Our goal is to give our clients the information they need to achieve long-term organisational growth. We offer reports to expedite and improve the plans of our clients, whether they are looking to expand into new areas, create new solutions, or take advantage of niche growth prospects.



For more information on your target market, please contact us below: