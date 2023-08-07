RAIN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rain Oncology Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: July 20, 2021 to May 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, on May 22, 2023, the Company announced that milademetan failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival in the MANTRA study. Moreover, the Company announced adverse event findings that, according to analysts, indicated that the dosing schedule had not been optimized prior to commencing the study. In response to the announcement, Rain’s stock price substantially dropped from $9.93 per share to $1.22 per share, eliminating approximately $316 million in market capitalization in one day. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (ii) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period.

