Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Global Market Report 2023

The global direct-fed microbials (DFMs) market is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2022 to $1.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The direct-fed microbials (DFMs) market is expected to reach $1.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The direct-fed microbials (DFMs) market consists of sales of rumen microbes, lactic acid-producing.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Direct-fed microbials (DFMs) refers feed additives that contain live, naturally occurring microbes to enhance the health and productivity of animals. The direct fed microbials are employed in the cattle sector to increase milk output, growth performance, and feed conversion efficiency



North America was the largest region in the direct-fed microbials market in 2022. The regions covered in direct-fed microbials (DFMs) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of direct-fed microbials include bacillus subtilis, lactic acid bacteria, bifidobacteria, streptococcus thermophilus, and others.The bacillus subtilis is a Gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium capable of producing heat-resistant spores.



The direct-fed microbials come in liquid and dry forms that are used by several livestock such as poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others.



An increase in demand for meat and milk consumption is expected to propel the growth of the direct-fed microbial (DFM)market in the coming future.Meat is described as the flesh of animals (including fish and birds) used as food that can be included in a nutritious diet.



Milk is a white liquid meal produced by mammals’ mammary glands.The increase in meat and milk consumption in developing countries is due to population growth, urbanization, and income growth.



The direct fed microbials are used to increase milk output and growth performance of animals which can meet the growing demand for meat and milk consumption. For instance, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security, the global meat consumption is expected to increasing by 1.7 % per year through 2022 Therefore, an increase in demand for meat and milk consumption is driving the market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the direct-fed microbial (DFM) market.Major companies operating in the direct-fed microbial (DFM) market are focused on developing products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, ADM, a US-based animal nutrition company, launched NutriPass L, an encapsulated lysine supplement that is rumen-stable and intestinally available to cows.NutriPass L gives producers an edge by improving the return on investment of nutrients fed.



Through effective encapsulation, NutriPass L supplies a consistent and stable supply of metabolizable lysine for lactating cows and growing cattle.



In July 2022, LANXESS AG, a German -based specialty chemicals company completes the acquisition of microbial control business from International Flavors & Fragrances for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, LANXESS adds two production sites to its network in St.



Charles, Louisiana, and Institute, West Virginia, both in the United States.The acquisition brings strategic biocidal active substances, a large registration package and brands that rightly fits the LANXESS microbial control portfolio.



International Flavors & Fragrances is a US-based corporation that offers natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials.



The countries covered in the direct-fed microbials (DFMs) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The direct-fed microbials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides direct-fed microbials market statistics, including direct-fed microbials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a direct-fed microbials market share, detailed direct-fed microbials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the direct-fed microbials industry. This direct-fed microbials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

