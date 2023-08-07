New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Dumper Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479699/?utm_source=GNW





The global construction dumper market is expected to grow from $20.71 billion in 2022 to $22.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The construction dumper market is expected to reach $27.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The construction dumper market includes revenues earned by providing services such as dump truck rental, hauling and transport services, and operator services.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A construction dumper, also known as a dump truck or tipper truck, is a type of vehicle commonly used in construction and mining operations for transporting loose materials such as gravel, sand, dirt, and rocks. It is the most secure manner of moving loose debris from a site rapidly and is vital in the early stages of a project while the ground is being prepped for work to begin.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the construction dumper market in 2022. The regions covered in construction dumper report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of construction dumper are articulated dump trucks and rigid dump trucks, and others.Articulated dump trucks (ADTs) refer to heavy-duty off-road vehicles designed for use in the construction, mining, and quarrying industries.



It is typically used for hauling materials over rough terrain and in challenging environments.The engine type includes internal combustion engine and electric engine, that uses gasoline, diesel, and CNG.



It is used in construction, mining, and others.



The rising construction activity is expected to propel the growth of the construction dumper market going forward.Rising construction activity refers to an increased demand for construction materials, equipment, and services.



This can lead to growth in related industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and engineering.Rising construction activities increase the number of construction sites and projects, which can further increase the demand for dumpers.



Dumpers transport and unload materials such as sand, gravel, and debris on construction sites.For instance, in 2021, according to FMI (Fails Management Institute) Corporation, a US-based consulting and investment banking firm, commercial construction activities had a 6% growth with $92 billion in investment.



Further, in March 2023, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February was 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis. This is 13.8% more than the January rate, which was corrected to 1,339,000. Therefore, the rise in construction activity is driving the growth of the construction dumper market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the construction dumper market.Companies operating in the construction dumper market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Mecalac, a UK-based innovative and compact construction equipment company, launched an all-new 3.5MDX cabbed site dumper. The new 3.5MDX is powered by a Stage V-compliant Kubota D1803 1.8L turbocharged 3-cylinder diesel engine that produces 50hp (37kW) at 2700rpm and 150.5Nm at 1600rpm. The 3.5MDX has permanent hydrostatic four-wheel drive and high and low-range gearing for forward and reverse. It helps operators to quickly move loads under even the most challenging site conditions since they have torque on demand.



In July 2021, Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) Traton SE, a Germany-based vehicle manufacturing company, acquired Navistar International Corporation for $3.7 billion. This acquisition broadens Navistar’s global reach and improves its position in North American markets; it expands Navistar’s knowledge and resources; and it provides customers with a broader selection of commercial vehicles. Navistar International Corporation is a US-based company that manufactures commercial trucks, buses, and other types of heavy-duty vehicles.



The countries covered in the construction dumper market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



