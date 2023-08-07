New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Riot Control System Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457360/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Eagle Industries Inc., Genasys Inc., Katmerciler Savunma Sanayi A.S., Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., NonLethal Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Streit Group FZE, The Safariland Group, Axon Enterprise Inc., B&T AG, LRAD Corporation and Taser International Inc.



The global riot control system market is expected to grow from $11.09 billion in 2022 to $11.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The riot control system market is expected to reach $14.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.17%.



The riot control system market consists of sales of personal protective equipment, surveillance systems, direct contact weapons, and directed energy weapons.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A riot control system refers to a set of techniques, equipment, and procedures used by law enforcement agencies and security forces to manage and control civil unrest or protests. These systems are designed to maintain public order and safety while minimizing injury and property damage.



North America was the largest region in the riot control system market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of riot control systems are defensive weapons and offensive weapons.Defensive weapons refer to objects or devices used to protect oneself, property, or others from harm and are designed to be used in self-defense situations, and are intended to deter or disable an attacker.



The various technology includes electromagnetic & sonic weapons, kinetic impact weapons, chemical agents, and other technologies. These are used by various end users such as law enforcement and, the military.



The increase in instances of communal violence and protests is expected to propel the growth of the riot control system market going forward.



Riot control systems are designed to maintain public order and safety while minimizing injury and property damage, this system is used by law enforcement agencies and security forces to manage and control communal violence and protests. For instance, in November 2021, according to the report published by Springer, a Germany-based research publisher, global protests increased from 21% in 2019 to 21.9% in 2020. Therefore, the increase in instances of communal violence and protests is driving the growth of the riot control system market.



Adoption of new technologies are a key trend in gaining popularity in the riot control system market. Companies operating in the riot control system market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Safariland LLC, a US-based manufacturer of personal, and other equipment used in law enforcement, public safety, and the military, Flying Cross, an Ohio-based company that offers public safety uniforms, and 3DLOOK, a US-based technology company launched XpertFit, a virtual sizing technology that offers a contactless self-measuring method of taking body measurements with a mobile phone. This is an innovative technology for body armor uniquely developed algorithm, which determines a recommended size for Safariland body armor or Flying Cross uniform apparel.

In March 2022, BAE Systems, UK-based security, and aerospace company acquired Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) for $200 million.This acquisition expands capabilities such as modeling and simulation and solidifies the systems integration strategy of BAE Systems.



BISim is a Czech Republic-based training and simulation software company for defense and civilian organizations. Bohemia Interactive Simulations is a Czech Republic-based training and simulation software company for defense and civilian organizations.



The countries covered in the riot control system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The riot control systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides riot control systems market statistics, including riot control systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a riot control systems market share, detailed riot control systems market segments, market trends, and opportunities.

