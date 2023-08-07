The Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by Mode of Operation, by Mode of Locomotion, by Size, by End-User Industry – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478990/?utm_source=GNW

These versatile machines are equipped with sensors, cameras, and specialized equipment to perform various tasks, such as inspection, surveillance, mapping, and search & rescue operations.

The use of UGVs is prevalent in hazardous, monotonous, or inaccessible environments where human presence may be risky or impractical. For instance, UGVs play a vital role in defusing bombs, inspecting dangerous chemical spills, and locating survivors in collapsed buildings. In sectors such as agriculture and forestry, UGVs aid in crop mapping, monitoring, irrigation system maintenance, and precision farming. Their ability to autonomously navigate and operate in diverse conditions makes them valuable tools in multiple domains, including military, search & rescue, agriculture, and transportation.

The growing adoption of UGVs in military and defense organizations is a significant driver for the market growth. Military operations increasingly rely on UGVs to reduce the number of deployed soldiers in combat situations. These vehicles excel in various military tasks, including logistics, bomb disposal, and surveillance. UGVs operate in hazardous environments and perform dangerous tasks, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to human labor. Their remote controllability and adaptability in changing conditions allow for increased flexibility and productivity. As a result, the military and defense sector has witnessed a rise in UGV adoption, fueling the market growth.

Moreover, UGVs are increasingly used in commercial and industrial applications, contributing to market expansion. Industries such as agriculture, transportation, and logistics leverage UGVs to reduce costs and improve efficiency. In agriculture, UGVs enable crop monitoring and pest control, enhancing productivity and reducing manual labor requirements. The transportation and logistics sector employs UGVs for package delivery, reducing the need for human drivers. These vehicles’ ability to operate continuously without breaks leads to enhanced productivity and cost savings. Consequently, the growing use of UGVs in commercial and industrial applications propels the overall unmanned ground vehicle market growth.

However, the high cost of developing and deploying UGVs discourages investments from certain companies and organizations. These vehicles require advanced technologies and specialized components, which incur substantial expenses in production and maintenance. Additionally, integrating UGVs into existing systems and processes can be complex, expensive, and time-consuming. Furthermore, the lack of standardization in the UGV market poses challenges for companies seeking suitable UGV solutions and manufacturers striving to create compatible products for different systems and applications. Such factors are restraining the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the advancements in intelligent UGVs present numerous opportunities in the global UGV market. The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) leads to the development of intelligent UGVs that are equipped with technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing. These intelligent UGVs exhibit higher autonomy and decision-making capabilities, increasing accuracy and reliability in various industries.



Segment Overview



The global unmanned ground vehicle market is segmented on the basis of mode of operation, mode of locomotion, size, end-user industry, and geography.

Based on mode of operation, the market is divided into teleoperated and autonomous.

Based on mode of locomotion, the market is classified into tracked, wheeled, legged, and hybrid.

On the basis of size, the market is categorized into small, medium, and heavy.

Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into military & defense, agriculture, mining, law enforcement, and others.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).



The North America market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030

North America is expected to steadily rise in the unmanned ground vehicle market, owing to increased expenditure in the military sector in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada. As governments invest more resources in their military capabilities, there is a corresponding increase in demand for UGVs for various military applications, such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and explosive ordnance disposal. UGVs in these applications provide military forces with increased capabilities while reducing risks to human operators. In addition, the increase in deployment of UGVs in various industries, including mining, agriculture, and military, propels the growth and development of UGVs in this region.

Moreover, the increase in benefits of robots for people and the rise in support from governments for the development and integration of robotics in the region are expected to accelerate the growth of the UGV market. For instance, in February 2021, the National Science Foundation (NSF) issued a new National Robotics Initiative (NRI) named NRI-3.0: Innovations in Integration of Robotics. The new initiative promoted fundamental research in the U.S. to enhance the science of robot integration. The initiative funds research activities that encourage the use of robots in ways that benefit people, such as improving their flexibility and safety.



Key Market Players



The key players in the unmanned ground vehicle market include:

• American International Group, Inc.

• QinetiQ Group

• Elbit System

• Rheinmetall AG

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Teledyne FLIR LLC

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Textron Systems (Howe & Howe Technologies)

• Boston Dynamics

• Milrem Robotics

• Clearpath Robotics



Recent Developments



April 2023

Milrem Robotics introduced its combat and firefighting UGVs in Latin America. The company’s UGVs are designed to support troops in combat and aid in firefighting efforts. The move is a part of the company’s strategy to expand its regional presence and offer innovative solutions for defense and security applications.

December 2022

L3Harris Technologies announced the delivery of more than 100 T7 explosive ordnance disposal robots to the U.S. Air Force as part of a contract supporting the global EOD mission of the United States Air Force (USAF).

November 2022

General Dynamics Land Systems delivered 16 Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) vehicles to the U.S. Army, which will serve as a robotic mule, effectively reducing the burden of equipment carrying. S-MET is an eight-wheeled vehicle that incorporates robotic technology to enhance the capabilities of soldiers on foot.

September 2022

QinetiQ launched Talon 6 EOD UGV. The Talon 6 is the latest Talon series of EOD UGVs developed by QinetiQ. The Talon 6 features interoperability (IOP) ports on the arm, easing the integration of sensors and other payloads.

July 2022

Teledyne FLIR Defense announced that it received new orders worth USD 62.1 million from the U.S. Armed Services for Centaur UGVs, including additional spares, antennas, and payload mounting kits.

KEY BENEFITS

• The unmanned ground vehicle market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2023 to 2030. This analysis assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

• The study comprises an extensive analysis of the unmanned ground vehicle market trends, including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market.

• The information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the unmanned ground vehicle market is provided in the report.

• The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the unmanned ground vehicle market is provided in the report.

• The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model are elaborated in the study.

• The value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the stakeholders’ roles.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478990/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________