Electrify Expo Heads to New York For A Festival Weekend Full Of Electric Experiences, Vehicle Debuts, Demo Rides, a Thrill Zone and Fun for All Ages

Electrify Expo’s stop in Long Island, NY will see thousands of festival goers begin their all-electric adventure with hands-on experiences with the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards on multiple demo courses.



The all-new, small yet mighty Volvo EX30 SUV will make its US public debut at the festival

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13; tickets can be purchased online and in person





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing all-electric fun for families, shoppers and thrill seekers to New York this weekend for an action-packed event, August 12-13, at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

“We’re excited to bring the festival tour to New York, where EVs continue to grow in popularity as the state incentivizes people to make the switch to electric,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo.“There is no better way to experience the thrill of going electric than through first-hand experiences. Our open-air weekend festival, showcasing the most popular EV’s from leading manufacturers like Ford, Kia, BMW, Tesla, Toyota, Volvo, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mistsubishi alongside many e-bike, e-scooter, and e-skateboard brands, couple with a huge kid zone, is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family. Plus, we’re excited to bring our new Thrill Zone and allow people to sit shotgun in a 1400 HP Ford Mach-E al-electric race car!

The New York stop will be the first time the US public will get to see Volvo’s new EX30 affordable SUV, the company’s first compact fully electric crossover is its quickest car ever, alongside their new EX90 fully-electric SUV. The much-anticipated Volkswagen ID.Buzz will also continue on the tour, with its eye-catching old-school VW bus look paired with “new-school fuel”. One of the most anticipated EVs of the year, the all-new spacious Kia EV9 with third row seating for up to seven passengers, will also be on display at the festival before it hits US roads later this year.

Ford is back inside the Electrify Expo Thrill Zone demonstrating the Mustang Mach-E® 1400, with a one-of-a-kind 1400 horsepower prototype developed in collaboration with RTR Vehicles to highlight the performance capability of electric vehicles. Electrify Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience an exhilarating thrill ride with a professional driver in the Mustang Mach-E® 1400 and take a hot lap in the Mustang Mach-E® GT.

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach-E, F150 Lightning

Kia: EV9, EV6, Niro EV, Sportage

Lexus: TX 500h, RZ 450e, RX 450h+ and NX 450h+

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y

Toyota: Prius Prime, Prius, Rav4 Prime, Sequoia Hybrid, Corolla Cross HV, BZ4X

Volvo: EX30, EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge

Volkswagen: ID.Buzz, ID.4



In addition to automakers, New York attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Bosch

Bulls

Gocycle

LeMond

Riese & Mueller

Shandoka

Tern

and many more

For a full brand lineup, visit www.electrifyexpo.com .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 12-13, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

