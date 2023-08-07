Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Andrew Johnson Available August 14

Washington, DC, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrew Johnson Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on August 14 at noon EDT. Johnson was the nation’s 17th President, serving from April 15, 1865 to March 4, 1869.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by former Mint assistant engraver Anthony C. Paquet.

The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of Andrew Johnson with the inscriptions “ANDREW JOHNSON,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1865.”

The reverse (tails) depicts an American Indian clasping the hand of Columbia. Between them sits a bust of Washington and the inscription “PEACE.” Around them are elements symbolic of American life, both native and industrial.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Andrew Johnson Silver Medal is priced at $75. Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/andrew johnson-presidential-silver-medal-S817.html/ (product code S817).

To view additional medals in this series, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-subscription-RJ.html/ to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 14,2023, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

###

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins