Enter Green Builder Media’s Fall In Love With Nature Sweepstakes

Lake City, Colo., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our planet needs our protection now more than ever, and when we spend time outdoors, it’s impossible not to fall in love with nature’s magic and mysteries. That’s why Green Builder Media has brought back our Fall in Love with Nature campaign for the second year, making it easy for you to play outside!

Take a moment to unplug from the world of humans and reconnect with the natural world. Release your mind for a while and allow your soul to take over. While in that frame of mind, shoot a short video of yourself (10 seconds is just fine!) letting us know what you love most about nature and what you’re doing to protect the planet.

Send us your video and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 REI gift card! (Helpful hint: When you click the link to enter you can watch last year's contest winner's video to get inspiration for yours.)

No action is too small, and big actions rock! Green Builder Media wants to celebrate them all. The contest ends August 25, so don't delay: Enter the contest today and share with your friends!

“We’re inspired by the incredible stories that people are sharing with us about what they’re doing to combat climate change," says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. "We love seeing how passionate people are about protecting the planet. This is a favorite project of mine because reaching our climate goals is an all-hands-on-deck effort. Join us—upload your video and help us spread the word that everyday actions make a big difference!”

