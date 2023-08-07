Food Safety Testing Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.1% and will Reach USD 43.9 Bn by 2030 Comprehensive Study by Delvens

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food safety is a crucial concern for the food manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries. Productivity is influenced by food quality and hygiene. Both purposeful and inadvertent adulteration have grown high-tech in recent years, and all testing facilities can assist in detecting these food adulterants.

The rise in the use of preservatives in beverages will create new market opportunities during the forecast period. The increased use of preservatives in beverages to extend their shelf life is projected to increase the use of safety procedures. To meet demand, manufacturers are focused on assuring the quality and shelf-life of beverages such as energy drinks, soft drinks, and fruit juices. The increasing consumption and production of meat products and technological advancement will boost new market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Moreover, a rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Food Safety Testing Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by (Application: Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Processed & Packaged Food, Infant Food, Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beverages, Functional Food, Meat & Poultry Products, and Seafood; Test Technology: Traditional and Rapid; and Target Test: Pathogens, Allergens, Residues & Contaminants, Chemical & Nutritional, Shelf-life, GMO, and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America). the global Food Safety Testing Market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 8.1% and will Reach USD 43.9 Bn from 2023-2030.

Top players covered in the Global Food Safety Testing Market research report: Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, EMSL Analytical Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Silliker, Inc., Covance Inc., Intertek Group Plc., SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, The SOCOTEC Group, International Laboratory Services, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, DTS Food Laboratories, Aspirata, Symbio and others.

On the other hand, the market is projected to be hampered by a lack of effective regulatory rules for selling and cultivating genetically modified organisms (GMO) food products. Furthermore, different regions have distinct trading rules for food and agricultural items. This is projected to stifle market expansion.

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a minor impact on the overall state of the global food safety testing market. However, routine surveillance of food facilities and farms has been postponed in several regions of the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic following which the demand for a range of food products has experienced a slight decline. However, although the retail supply chain has remained unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of several food and beverages has witnessed a drastic decline in several regions.

Scope of the Food Safety Testing Market Report:

Food Safety Testing Market is segmented into various segments such as application, test technology, target test, and region:

Based on the application, the Food Safety Testing Market segmented into:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed & Packaged Food

Infant Food

Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beverages

Functional Food

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood

Based on test technology, the Food Safety Testing Market segmented into:

Traditional

Rapid

Based on the target test, the Food Safety Testing Market segmented into:

Pathogens

Allergens

Residues & Contaminants

Chemical & Nutritional

Shelf-life

GMO

Others

Based on region, the Food Safety Testing Market segmented into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Intertek Group plc acquired Brazil-based JLA Brasil Laboratório de Análises de Alimentos S.A. ('JLA'), one of the leading providers of food, agriculture, and environmental testing solutions based in Brazil. This acquisition will help Intertek to enhance its food safety testing service portfolio for Brazilian customers.

In May 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired UK-based Eurofins Scientific Alliance Technical Laboratories (ATL) Ltd. This acquisition is to enhance the company’s food, water, and feed testing service facility in the UK.

Research and analysis about the key developments in the market, major competitors and detailed competitor analysis covered in this Food Safety Testing Market report helps businesses imagine the bigger picture of the market place and products which ultimately assists in defining superior business strategies. This report also provides notable data, present market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, forthcoming technologies and the technical advancement in the relevant industry. Food Safety Testing Market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same it has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology.

Food Safety Testing Market Key Findings:

The market is also divided into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Food safety testing market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific food safety market is growing owing to the implementation of stringent rules and regulations regarding food. Governments have put different regulations in place for consumers, producers, and regulators. The market growth in this region is largely driven by rising demand for processed food in emerging and developing nations like India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as an increase in poisoning outbreaks caused by the consumption of contaminated meat and a rise in cases of food degradation like contamination, pesticides, and artificial flavoring.

