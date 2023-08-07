ALDX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: March 17, 2022 to June 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 29, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ALDX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aldeyra-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=43058&from=3

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - ALDX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application ("NDA") did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Aldeyra you have until September 29, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Aldeyra securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ALDX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aldeyra-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=43058&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com