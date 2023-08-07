Acutus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today reported results for the second quarter of 2023.



Recent Highlights:

Second quarter revenue of $5.3 million grew 30% year-over-year, reflecting strong procedure volume growth and improved capital sales

Quarterly AcQMap procedure volumes set a new record and increased 21% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Received FDA 510K clearance for AcQMap 9 next generation software platform featuring advanced algorithms and automation to improve diagnostic capabilities and procedure workflow

Significant improvements in non-GAAP gross margin and cash burn resulting from disciplined focus on operational excellence

“Our second quarter performance reflects significant progress on our key strategic initiatives to return our business to growth while driving further operational improvement. During the second quarter of 2023, we achieved record procedure volumes, as focused commercial execution, pull through from the AcQMap 8.5 software launch, and the positive results from the RECOVER AF study supported accelerated AcQMap adoption,” said David Roman, President & CEO of Acutus Medical. “The strategic actions we have successfully undertaken over the past year, along with our team’s crisp execution, are driving momentum in our business and enabling our mission to create a new paradigm for the diagnosis and treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 30% compared to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The improvement over the same quarter last year was primarily driven by disposables sales, higher capital conversions, increases in service, rent and other revenue, and sales through the Company’s distribution agreement with Medtronic.

Non-GAAP gross margin was negative 49% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to negative 129% for the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes, improved product and geographic mix, lower manufacturing variances, and a reduced manufacturing overhead structure.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $19.7 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from the Company’s restructuring actions in the first half of 2022, reduced discretionary spend, and the reprioritization of certain research and development programs.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million, or $0.60 per share on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $26.2 million, or $0.93 per share on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 28.3 million, for the second quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $61.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

The company now expects full year 2023 revenue to be in a range from $20.0-$22.0 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of its operating performance because they exclude items that are primarily non-cash accounting line items unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as Acutus calculates them, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss before income taxes, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, employee retention credit, goodwill impairment, restructuring charges, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain on sale of business, loss on debt extinguishment and change in fair value of warrant liability and other adjustments. To the extent such non-GAAP financial measures are used in the future, the Company expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure has been provided under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results” in the financial statement tables attached to this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Acutus

Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase the Company’s systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Acutus’ response to it and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Caroline Corner Rhiannon Pickus Westwicke ICR Acutus Medical, Inc. D: 415-202-5678 M: 442-232-6094 caroline.corner@westwicke.com Rhiannon.Pickus@acutus.com









ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,055 $ 25,584 Marketable securities, short-term 31,461 44,863 Restricted cash, short-term 7,002 5,764 Accounts receivable 7,670 21,085 Inventory 15,671 13,327 Employer retention credit receivable — 4,703 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,444 2,541 Total current assets 87,303 117,867 Property and equipment, net 7,245 9,221 Right-of-use asset, net 3,533 3,872 Intangible assets, net 1,483 1,583 Other assets 731 897 Total assets $ 100,295 $ 133,440 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,492 $ 4,721 Accrued liabilities 9,759 9,686 Contingent consideration, short-term — 1,800 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 466 319 Warrant liability 2,504 3,346 Total current liabilities 18,221 19,872 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 3,679 4,103 Long-term debt 34,634 34,434 Other long-term liabilities 20 12 Total liabilities 56,554 58,421 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 6,666 shares of the preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 29,206,570 and 28,554,656 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 597,578 594,173 Accumulated deficit (552,975 ) (518,314 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (891 ) (869 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,741 75,019 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 100,295 $ 133,440









ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue $ 5,289 $ 4,076 $ 9,458 $ 7,757 Cost of products sold 8,063 9,697 14,852 16,638 Gross profit (2,774 ) (5,621 ) (5,394 ) (8,881 ) Operating expenses (income): Research and development 6,799 7,935 12,916 15,938 Selling, general and administrative 9,284 14,143 18,849 28,528 Goodwill impairment — — — 12,026 Restructuring 463 — 475 949 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (77 ) 948 123 955 Gain on sale of business (2,072 ) (43,575 ) (3,279 ) (43,575 ) Total operating expenses (income) 14,397 (20,549 ) 29,084 14,821 Income (loss) from operations (17,171 ) 14,928 (34,478 ) (23,702 ) Other income (expense): Loss on debt extinguishment — (7,947 ) — (7,947 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (604 ) — 842 — Interest income 824 27 1,676 51 Interest expense (1,395 ) (1,290 ) (2,701 ) (2,701 ) Total other expense, net (1,175 ) (9,210 ) (183 ) (10,597 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (18,346 ) 5,718 (34,661 ) (34,299 ) Income tax benefit — — — — Net (loss) income $ (18,346 ) $ 5,718 $ (34,661 ) $ (34,299 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (8 ) 18 4 (39 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (85 ) (387 ) (26 ) (553 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (18,439 ) $ 5,349 $ (34,683 ) $ (34,891 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (0.63 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.20 ) $ (1.22 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.63 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.20 ) $ (1.22 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 29,039,732 28,339,362 28,902,808 28,229,338 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,039,732 28,349,429 28,902,808 28,229,338









ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (34,661 ) $ (34,299 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,473 3,145 AcQMap Systems converted to sales 238 110 Sales-type lease gain (310 ) (57 ) Amortization of intangible assets 100 320 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,639 5,613 (Accretion of discounts) amortization of premiums on marketable securities, net (1,037 ) 264 Amortization of debt issuance cost 212 641 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 339 321 Loss on debt extinguishment — 7,947 Goodwill impairment — 12,026 Gain on sale of business, net (3,279 ) (43,575 ) Direct costs paid related to sale of business — (2,488 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (842 ) — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 277 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 123 955 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (204 ) 1,037 Inventory (2,344 ) 1,101 Employer retention credit receivable 4,703 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 432 (3,592 ) Other assets 452 223 Accounts payable 824 236 Accrued liabilities (1,963 ) (386 ) Operating lease liabilities (277 ) (203 ) Other long-term liabilities 8 (45 ) Net cash used in operating activities (31,097 ) (50,706 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of business 17,000 50,000 Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities (33,880 ) — Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities — 13,099 Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 48,250 27,787 Purchases of property and equipment (984 ) (1,718 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 30,386 89,168 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of debt — (44,550 ) Penalty fees paid for early prepayment of debt — (1,074 ) Borrowing under new debt — 35,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (624 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4 66 Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes (263 ) (45 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 25 182 Payment of contingent consideration — (598 ) Net cash used in financing activities (234 ) (11,643 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (346 ) (323 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,291 ) 26,496 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period 31,348 24,221 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period $ 30,057 $ 50,717 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,458 $ 2,073 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Accounts receivable from sale of business $ 3,381 $ — Change in unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities $ (4 ) $ 39 Change in unpaid purchases of property and equipment $ (54 ) $ 42 Contingent consideration escrow release $ — $ 157 Net book value on AcQMap system sales-type leases $ 238 $ 110 Amount of debt proceeds allocated to warrant liability $ — $ 3,379 Unpaid transaction costs from sale of business $ — $ 429 Unpaid debt issuance costs $ — $ 177









ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Cost of Products Sold Research and Development Selling,

General and Administrative Loss from Operations Other

Expense, Net Net Loss Basic and

Diluted EPS Reported $ 8,063 $ 6,799 $ 9,284 $ (17,171 ) $ (1,175 ) $ (18,346 ) $ (0.63 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (50 ) — — 50 — 50 0.00 Stock-based compensation (153 ) (336 ) (1,245 ) 1,734 — 1,734 0.06 Restructuring charges — — — 463 — 463 0.02 Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — — 604 604 0.02 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — (77 ) — (77 ) 0.00 Gain on sale of business — — — (2,072 ) — (2,072 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted $ 7,860 $ 6,463 $ 8,039 $ (17,073 ) $ (571 ) $ (17,644 ) $ (0.60 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Cost of Products Sold Research and Development Selling,

General and Administrative Income (Loss) from

Operations Other

Expense, Net Net Income (Loss) Net income allocated to common stockholders Basic and Diluted EPS Reported $ 9,697 $ 7,935 $ 14,143 $ 14,928 $ (9,210 ) $ 5,718 $ 4,521 $ 0.16 Amortization of acquired intangibles (155 ) — (5 ) 160 — 160 160 0.01 Stock-based compensation (225 ) (554 ) (1,802 ) 2,581 — 2,581 2,581 0.09 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 948 — 948 948 0.03 Gain on sale of business — — — (43,575 ) — (43,575 ) (43,575 ) (1.54 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 7,947 7,947 7,947 0.28 Net income allocated to participating securities — — — — — — 1,197 0.04 Adjusted $ 9,317 $ 7,381 $ 12,336 $ (24,958 ) $ (1,263 ) $ (26,221 ) $ (26,221 ) $ (0.93 )









ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

Key Business Metrics

(unaudited)

Installed Base and Procedure Volumes

The total installed base which includes AcQMap Systems as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

As of June 30, 2023 2022 Acutus U.S. 27 37 Outside the U.S. 51 38 Total Acutus net system placements 78 75





Procedure volumes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Procedure volumes 584 481 1,035 948





Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenue for disposables, systems and service/other for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Disposables $ 3,914 $ 3,334 $ 7,340 $ 6,545 Systems 691 346 691 346 Service / other 684 396 1,427 866 Total revenue $ 5,289 $ 4,076 $ 9,458 $ 7,757





The following table presents revenue by geographic location for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):