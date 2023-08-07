Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Submitted proposed pivotal trial protocol for Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film to the FDA

Submitted an NDA to the FDA for Libervant™ (diazepam) Buccal Film for patients between two and five years of age

Reported 24% year-over-year growth in quarterly revenue adjusted for the out-license of Sympazan®

Raises full year 2023 revenue and improves non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss guidance

To host investment community conference call at 8:00 am ET on August 8, 2023



WARREN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients' problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on recent developments in its business.

“Our strong second quarter 2023 results continue to drive the Company forward,” said Daniel Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “At the beginning of the year, we outlined five key initiatives for the Company in 2023. Now that we are halfway through the year, I am delighted with the progress the team has made against these initiatives. We have meaningfully progressed both Anaphylm and Libervant, expanded our collaborations, strengthened our balance sheet, and continued to explore expanding our capabilities. Our focus is now on the important upcoming inflection points that we expect to occur in the second half of the year.”

Anaphylm™

Aquestive is advancing the development of Anaphylm, the first and only non-invasive, orally delivered epinephrine product candidate to demonstrate clinical results comparable to autoinjectors (such as EpiPen® and Auvi-Q®) for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

In May 2023, Aquestive released topline clinical data from recent pilot studies that were completed following the End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). These studies included examining (1) differences in pharmacokinetic (PK) results based on changes to administration instructions, (2) additional repeat dose data on Anaphylm, and (3) the differences between approved autoinjectors.

In July 2023, Aquestive announced positive topline data from pilot PK study AQ109103 (the “103” study) that was designed to establish the finalized dosing instructions expected for use in the upcoming pivotal PK clinical trial. As previously stated by the Company, the 103 study demonstrated that Anaphylm, using the finalized dosing administration instructions, delivers epinephrine systemically as effectively as either commercially available autoinjectors or the manual intramuscular (IM) injection. Importantly, in the 103 study, the Anaphylm 12mg data met all of the critical parameters, including maximum concentration (Cmax) and partial area under the curve (pAUCs), during the critical early time periods by falling between the levels demonstrated for comparator products (bracketing) that the Company anticipates measuring in the pivotal PK clinical trial. The Anaphylm 12mg also generated Tmax data similar to the autoinjectors. In the 103 study, Anaphylm was safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events.

In August 2023, Aquestive submitted a revised protocol for the proposed pivotal PK clinical trial to the FDA. The Company intends to commence the pivotal trial in the fourth quarter 2023, following alignment with the FDA.

Libervant™

Libervant was tentatively approved by the FDA in August 2022 for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient’s usual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older. Importantly, the recommended dosage of Libervant considers the impact of food and may be administered without regard to food. This is a critical feature for a product intended for urgent and acute use.

In June 2023, Aquestive submitted an NDA to the FDA for approval of Libervant™ (diazepam) Buccal Film for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) in patients between two and five years of age. The Company expects to hear from the FDA on the acceptance of the application within approximately two months.

The NDA for Libervant for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) in patients twelve years of age and older is currently subject to an orphan drug market exclusivity block until January 2027 based on an FDA approved nasal spray product. The Company submitted clinical data to the FDA in September 2022 to address the orphan drug market exclusivity block. The Company continues to engage with the FDA on Libervant’s approval for U.S. market access and remains committed to bringing Libervant to patients.

Commercial Collaborations

Aquestive continues to manufacture products for the licensing and supply collaborations that it has established. The Company manufactured approximately 48 million doses in the second quarter 2023, compared to 47 million in the second quarter 2022.

Sales of royalty-based products Sympazan® (clobazam) oral film, for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older, and Azstarys®, for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients 6 years of age and older, continued to improve in the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financials

Excluding the impact of prior year proprietary sales of Sympazan, total revenues increased from $10.7 million in the second quarter 2022 to $13.2 million in the second quarter 2023. This 24% increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher revenue from the Company's five out-licensed products.

Total reported revenues were $13.2 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $13.3 million in the second quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year period, the Company saw an 168% increase in license and royalty revenue, a 49% decrease in co-development and research fees, and an 18% increase in manufacture and supply revenue.

Aquestive’s net loss for the second quarter 2023 was $5.8 million, or $0.10, for both basic and diluted loss per share. The net loss for the second quarter 2022 was $16.3 million, or $0.36, for both basic and diluted loss per share. The decrease in net loss was primarily driven by increases in revenue described above, and decreases in selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses, and non-cash interest expense related to the KYNMOBI® monetization transaction.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.3 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.9 million in the second quarter 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $22.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Aquestive is updating its full-year 2023 financial guidance based on second quarter 2023 results and updated outlook for the remainder of 2023.

The Company expects:

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Total revenue (in millions) $44 to $48 $42 to $46 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss (in millions) $19 to $22 $24 to $28





About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients’ problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by its licensees in the U.S. and around the world, and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on treating diseases of the central nervous system and an earlier stage pipeline for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,436 $ 27,273 Trade and other receivables, net 10,101 4,704 Inventories, net 5,950 5,780 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,301 2,131 Total current assets 39,788 39,888 Property and equipment, net 4,602 4,085 Right-of-use assets, net 5,778 5,211 Intangible assets, net 1,357 1,435 Other non-current assets 5,469 6,451 Total assets $ 56,994 $ 57,070 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,689 $ 9,946 Accrued expenses 4,263 7,967 Lease liabilities, current 347 255 Deferred revenue, current 3,992 1,513 Liability related to the sale of future revenue, current 1,000 1,147 Loans payable, current 18,362 18,700 Total current liabilities 38,653 39,528 Loans payable, net 20,801 33,448 Liability related to the sale of future revenue, net 63,455 64,112 Lease liabilities 5,610 5,085 Deferred revenue 33,120 31,417 Other non-current liabilities 2,006 2,034 Total liabilities 163,645 175,624 Contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 250,000,000 shares; 61,615,959 and 54,827,734 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 62 55 Additional paid-in capital 202,218 192,598 Accumulated deficit (308,931 ) (311,207 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (106,651 ) (118,554 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 56,994 $ 57,070





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except share and per share data amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 13,241 $ 13,265 $ 24,375 $ 25,535 Costs and expenses: Manufacture and supply 6,617 5,242 11,354 9,456 Research and development 3,473 5,198 7,020 9,971 Selling, general and administrative 7,360 15,587 14,815 28,608 Total costs and expenses 17,450 26,027 33,189 48,035 Loss from operations (4,209 ) (12,762 ) (8,814 ) (22,500 ) Other income/ (expenses): Interest expense (1,373 ) (1,635 ) (2,808 ) (3,253 ) Interest expense related to the sale of future revenue, net (55 ) (1,937 ) (107 ) (3,798 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 129 32 14,642 29 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (353 ) — Net income (loss) before income taxes (5,508 ) (16,302 ) 2,560 (29,522 ) Income taxes 284 — 284 — Net income (loss) $ (5,792 ) $ (16,302 ) $ 2,276 $ (29,522 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (5,792 ) $ (16,302 ) $ 2,276 $ (29,522 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic (in dollars per share) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.68 ) Diluted (in dollars per share) (0.10 ) (0.36 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.68 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic (in shares) 57,350,902 45,462,516 56,494,805 43,475,198 Diluted (in shares) 57,350,902 45,462,516 58,938,222 43,475,198





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments - Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (5,792 ) $ (16,302 ) $ 2,276 $ (29,522 ) Share-based Compensation Expense 648 2,221 992 3,134 Interest expense 1,373 1,635 2,808 3,253 Interest expense related to the sale of future revenue, net 55 1,937 107 3,798 Interest and other (income) expense, net (129 ) (32 ) (14,642 ) (29 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 353 — Income Taxes 284 — 284 — Depreciation and Amortization 289 667 614 1,394 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 2,520 $ 6,428 $ (9,484 ) $ 11,550 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,272 ) $ (9,874 ) $ (7,208 ) $ (17,972 )





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments - GAAP Expenses to Adjusted Expenses

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total costs and expenses $ 17,450 $ 26,027 $ 33,189 $ 48,035 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (648 ) (2,221 ) (992 ) (3,134 ) Depreciation and amortization (289 ) (667 ) (614 ) (1,394 ) Adjusted costs and expenses $ 16,513 $ 23,139 $ 31,583 $ 43,507





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments - GAAP Manufacture & Supply Expense to Adjusted Manufacture and Supply Expense

(In Thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Manufacture and Supply Expense $ 6,617 $ 5,242 $ 11,354 $ 9,456 Gross Margin on total revenue 50 % 60 % 53 % 63 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (55 ) (45 ) (96 ) (93 ) Depreciation and amortization (251 ) (529 ) (532 ) (1,114 ) Adjusted manufacture and supply expense $ 6,311 $ 4,668 $ 10,726 $ 8,249 Non-GAAP Gross Margin on total revenue 52 % 65 % 56 % 68 %





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments - GAAP Research and Development Expense to Adjusted Research and Development Expense

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and Development Expense $ 3,473 $ 5,198 $ 7,020 $ 9,971 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (100 ) (162 ) (172 ) (331 ) Depreciation and amortization (23 ) (46 ) (48 ) (93 ) Adjusted research and development expense $ 3,350 $ 4,990 $ 6,800 $ 9,547





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments - GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 7,360 $ 15,587 $ 14,815 $ 28,608 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (493 ) (2,014 ) (724 ) (2,710 ) Depreciation and amortization (15 ) (92 ) (34 ) (187 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 6,852 $ 13,481 $ 14,057 $ 25,711











