EverCommerce Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

DENVER, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. ("EverCommerce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $170.1 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to $157.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

of $170.1 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to $157.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Subscription and transaction fee Revenue of $130.3 million, an increase of 12.7% compared to $115.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

of $130.3 million, an increase of 12.7% compared to $115.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net loss was $0.9 million, or $0.0 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $12.9 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

was $0.9 million, or $0.0 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $12.9 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $30.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“EverCommerce delivered second quarter Adjusted EBITDA that was well above the top end of our guidance range, balanced with Revenue growth at the midpoint of the range,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce’s Founder and CEO. “Revenue grew 8.1% year-over-year, with core Software and transaction fee Revenue growth of 12.7%. This, combined with significant cost discipline, allowed us to deliver 26.2% year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA and over 325 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.”

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased and retired 904,000 shares of common stock for approximately $10.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, $17.5 million remains available under the Repurchase Program.

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion. The Company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 7, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023.

Third Quarter 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $174 million to $178 million.

is expected to be in the range of $174 million to $178 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $34.5 million to $37.5 million.

Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

is expected to be in the range of $680 million to $700 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $142 million to $148 million.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the measures and efforts of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. It is important to note that these charges could be material to EverCommerce's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Key Business and Financial Metrics

Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our consolidated operating performance over time. Management also uses this metric for planning and forecasting purposes.

Our year-over-year Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate is calculated as though all acquisitions closed as of the end of the latest period were closed as of the first day of the prior year period presented. In calculating Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, we add the revenue from acquisitions for the reporting periods prior to the date of acquisition (including estimated purchase accounting adjustments) to our results of operations, and then calculate our revenue growth rate between the reported periods. As a result, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate includes pro forma revenue from businesses acquired during the period, including revenue generated during periods when we did not yet own the acquired businesses. In including such pre-acquisition revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate allows us to measure the underlying revenue growth of our business as it stands as of the end of the respective period, which we believe provides insight into our then-current operations. Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate does not represent organic revenue generated by our business as it stood at the beginning of the respective period. Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rates are not necessarily indicative of either future results of operations or actual results that might have been achieved had the acquisitions been consummated on the first day of the prior year period presented. We believe that this metric is useful to investors in analyzing our financial and operational performance period over period and evaluating the growth of our business, normalizing for the impact of acquisitions. This metric is particularly useful to management due to the number of acquired entities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EverCommerce has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). EverCommerce uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing EverCommerce’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with EverCommerce’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of EverCommerce’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operational performance, as it represents the results of revenues and direct costs, which are key components of our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it reflects the gross profitability of our operations, and excludes the indirect costs associated with our sales and marketing, product development, general and administrative activities, and depreciation and amortization, and the impact of our financing methods and income taxes.

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), amortization of developed technology, amortization of capitalized software and depreciation expense (allocated to cost of revenues). We calculate Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization allocated to cost of revenues. Adjusted Gross Profit should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other GAAP measures of income (loss) or profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it provides a comparable overview of our operations across historical periods. In addition, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates, and/or different forms of employee compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management team as an additional measure of our performance for purposes of business decision-making, including managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income or income from continuing operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to some of our employees. Our Management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude interest and other expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, other amortization, acquisition related costs and non-recurring costs, and stock-based compensation. Other amortization includes amortization for capitalized contract acquisition costs. Acquisition related costs and non-recurring costs are specific deal-related costs such as legal fees, financial and tax due diligence, consulting and escrow fees as well as expenses such as system implementation costs and severance related to planned restructuring activities. Acquisition related and non-recurring costs are excluded as they are not representative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other GAAP measures of income (loss).





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,066 $ 92,625 Restricted cash 3,776 3,199 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $6.9 million and $4.7 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 50,217 48,032 Contract assets 16,448 12,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,400 23,760 Total current assets 177,907 180,587 Property and equipment, net 11,118 11,930 Capitalized software, net 37,704 32,554 Other non-current assets 44,638 46,855 Intangible assets, net 360,021 405,720 Goodwill 912,776 914,082 Total assets 1,544,164 1,591,728 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,986 $ 8,373 Accrued expenses and other 58,943 56,963 Deferred revenue 24,898 22,885 Customer deposits 11,612 11,360 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,500 5,500 Total current liabilities 111,939 105,081 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred financing costs 528,824 530,946 Other non-current liabilities 44,044 49,008 Total liabilities 684,807 685,035 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized and 188,636,381 and 191,447,237 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,979 ) (10,198 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,466,360 1,489,935 Accumulated deficit (596,026 ) (573,046 ) Total stockholders’ equity 859,357 906,693 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,544,164 $ 1,591,728





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription and transaction fees $ 130,305 $ 115,648 $ 254,125 $ 223,649 Marketing technology solutions 34,455 35,160 66,243 65,064 Other 5,292 6,438 10,820 12,109 Total revenues 170,052 157,246 331,188 300,822 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 58,185 55,103 114,131 105,848 Sales and marketing 30,675 29,946 61,574 60,091 Product development 18,331 17,423 37,034 35,060 General and administrative 35,089 33,358 70,015 64,584 Depreciation and amortization 25,990 27,520 51,940 54,911 Total operating expenses 168,270 163,350 334,694 320,494 Operating income (loss) 1,782 (6,104 ) (3,506 ) (19,672 ) Interest and other expense, net (4,761 ) (6,702 ) (19,949 ) (12,180 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders before income tax benefit (expense) (2,979 ) (12,806 ) (23,455 ) (31,852 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,083 (75 ) 1,784 5,662 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (896 ) (12,881 ) (21,671 ) (26,190 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation losses, net (682 ) (8,169 ) (781 ) (8,833 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,578 ) $ (21,050 ) $ (22,452 ) $ (35,023 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ — $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share 188,277,209 195,650,334 189,157,212 195,541,998





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net loss $ (21,671 ) $ (26,190 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,940 54,911 Stock-based compensation expense 13,755 12,643 Deferred taxes (2,119 ) (6,209 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and non-cash interest 827 1,083 Bad debt expense 3,830 1,012 Other non-cash items (379 ) 500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,344 ) (9,547 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,492 ) (8,346 ) Other non-current assets 2,681 (1,233 ) Accounts payable 2,591 (2,485 ) Accrued expenses and other 1,868 5,228 Deferred revenue 1,978 2,702 Other non-current liabilities (2,319 ) (67 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,146 24,002 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,201 ) (1,565 ) Capitalization of software costs (9,485 ) (7,492 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,686 ) (9,057 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Payments on debt (2,750 ) (2,750 ) Exercise of stock options 909 1,104 Proceeds from common stock issuance for Employee Stock Purchase Plan 1,765 1,804 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (39,693 ) (2,665 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39,769 ) (2,507 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 327 (850 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,982 ) 11,588 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 95,824 97,559 End of period $ 86,842 $ 109,147 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: ​ Cash paid for interest $ 22,166 $ 10,642 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,871 $ 1,388







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 105,772 $ 96,542 $ 205,053 $ 183,820 Depreciation and amortization 6,095 5,601 12,004 11,154 Adjusted gross profit $ 111,867 $ 102,143 $ 217,057 $ 194,974





