urban-gro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on August 14, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on August 14, 2023.



urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: 877-300-8521 (U.S.), 412-317-6026 (International)

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Monday, August 28, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 10180853.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

