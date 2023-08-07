3D Systems & Theradaptive Establish Commercial Partnership to Advance Orthopedic & Soft Tissue Repair Using Breakthrough Regenerative Therapeutics

Theradaptive’s proprietary protein-engineering platform produces targeted therapeutics that can be used to coat implants, devices to achieve hyper-local delivery

Theradaptive’s innovative protein-engineering technology, combined with 3D Systems’ unique capability to produce personalized orthopedic implants combines each company’s core strengths to accelerate market introduction

3D Systems named Theradaptive’s exclusive 3D printing partner

Partnership further accelerates application of regenerative medicine technology to uniquely enhance patient recovery from injuries sustained through trauma, birth defects, or disease

ROCK HILL, S.C. and FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, and Theradaptive, a biopharmaceutical company breaking new ground in targeted regenerative therapeutics, announced they have entered a commercial agreement naming 3D Systems as Theradaptive’s exclusive 3D printing partner. The companies intend to deliver a novel approach to promote bone and tissue growth using Theradaptive’s unique protein-based material-binding variants to coat 3D Systems’ 3D-printed medical devices. This solution has the potential to provide patients with an opportunity for improved healing and thus better outcomes.

Theradaptive's Founder, Luis M. Alvarez, Ph.D., conceived of the protein-engineering technology after witnessing extremity injuries that resulted in delayed amputations among servicemembers. His subsequent research into bone and tissue regeneration at MIT focused on addressing the limitations associated with existing regenerative medicine approaches such as achieving anatomically precise outcomes and ultra-persistent local delivery of therapeutics. The first applications of this technology have already earned three Breakthrough Medical Device designations from the FDA to address degenerative disc disease and spinal fusion.

As the original innovator of 3D printing and a pioneer in personalized healthcare solutions, 3D Systems has worked with surgeons for over a decade to plan more than 150,000 patient-specific cases, and additively manufacture more than two million implants and instruments for 100+ CE-marked and FDA-cleared devices from its world-class, FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities. 3D Systems has also made significant strides in regenerative medicine, most recently announcing its Regenerative Tissue Program.

“This agreement enables an exciting technological convergence of 3D Systems’ cutting-edge advances in orthopedic and soft tissue additive manufacturing and Theradaptive’s material-binding regenerative therapeutics,” said Luis Alvarez, CEO and founder of Theradaptive. “Uniting these two world-class technologies promises to provide safer and more effective treatment options for patients who currently have few options. This partnership sets the stage for many new products that will have the potential to significantly improve patient care.”

“The combination of both companies' expertise and experience and relentless pursuit of enabling an improved patient experience is a strong foundation for this collaboration,” said Andrew Johnson, EVP, chief corporate development officer, chief legal counsel, 3D Systems. “We believe that enhancing 3D Systems’ unparalleled capabilities in medical device design and production with the benefits of Theradaptive’s protein-engineering platform has the potential to make a significant impact on the field of regenerative medicine, and patients’ lives.”

In addition to being named as Theradaptive’s exclusive 3D printing partner, 3D Systems also made an $8 million investment in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About Theradaptive

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Maryland, U.S., Theradaptive is a venture-backed biopharmaceutical and medical device company with the goal of leveraging its therapeutic delivery platform to deliver biologics where they are needed in the body with high local precision and high persistence to address unmet medical needs. Theradaptive's innovative platform is enabling the development of new therapeutics in spine, orthopedics, and soft tissue repair as well as targeted immuno-oncology. More information on the company is available at https://www.theradaptive.com/about-us/.