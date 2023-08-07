MRC Global Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced second quarter 2023 results.



Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 net income of $8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $22 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 adjusted net income of $23 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.

MRC Global’s second quarter 2023 gross profit was $175 million, or 20.1% of sales, as compared to the second quarter 2022 gross profit of $151 million, or 17.8% of sales. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 includes $2 million and $20 million of expense, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes (among other items) the impact of LIFO, was $187 million, or 21.5% of sales, for the second quarter of 2023 and was $181 million, or 21.3% of sales, for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Sales of $871 million, a 3% improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.5%, an increase of 30 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $63 million, or 7.2% of sales and our 5th consecutive quarter above 7%

Cash Flow from operations of $20 million during the quarter

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO stated, “Our second quarter results delivered revenue growth over last year, better-than-expected cash flow generation and strong adjusted gross profit margins. We expanded our revenue backlog in the quarter, aided by gains in our International segment and our DIET sector.

“We are anticipating lower annual growth in 2023 for our U.S. segment than previously forecast due primarily to a slower ramp-up in our Gas Utilities sector sales during the current construction season. Although the long-term growth fundamentals of this sector remain intact, several key Gas Utilities customers are currently focused on reducing their product inventory levels over the next few quarters due to more certainty in the supply chain and associated lead times. As a result, we expect full-year revenues to increase in the upper single-digit percentage range, compared to 2022 levels, an adjustment to our prior guidance,” Mr. Saltiel added.

Adjusted EBITDA was $63 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $65 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $130 million, or 14.9% of sales, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $120 million, or 14.2% of sales, for the same period in 2022. The primary driver of the increase relates to higher employee-related costs including hiring additional resources to support the growth in our business as well as an increase in benefit costs. Other costs include non-recurring IT related professional fees.

An income tax expense of $10 million was incurred in the second quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 29%, as compared to an income tax expense of $6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Our rates differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses, and differing foreign income tax rates. In addition, the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was higher than the U.S. federal statutory rate due to foreign losses with no tax benefit.

Sales

The company’s sales were $871 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was 2% lower than the first quarter of 2023 and 3% higher than the second quarter of 2022. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, the Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sector led with 10% growth followed by the Gas Utilities sector at 3%, partially offset by the Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector, which declined 5%. Sequentially, the DIET sector declined offsetting increases in the Gas Utilities and PTI sectors.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $727 million, up $10 million, or 1%, from the same quarter in 2022. PTI sector sales increased by $19 million, or 9%, resulting from increased customer facility infrastructure activity in the Permian and Rockies as well as pipeline activity in the Haynesville and Northeast. The Gas Utilities sector revenue increased $10 million, or 3%, driven by increased capex spending for modernization and replacement activity. DIET sector sales decreased $19 million, or 10% due to the culmination of biofuel refinery projects.

Sequentially, as compared to the first quarter of 2023, U.S. sales decreased $13 million, or 2%, driven by the DIET sector, which decreased $31 million, or 15%, due to the timing of on-going projects and turnarounds as well as non-recurring projects. The U.S. Gas Utilities sector increased 5% primarily due to a seasonal increase as the heavier construction period began for replacement and modernization activity. PTI increased $3 million or 1% primarily due to increased activity for midstream related infrastructure.

Canada sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $38 million, down $2 million, or 5%, from the same quarter in 2022, as declines in the DIET and Gas Utilities sectors offset an increase in the PTI sector. Canada sales also include a $2 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, Canada sales declined $4 million, or 10%, due to non-recurring project orders in the PTI sector.

International sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $106 million, up $15 million, or 16%, from the same period in 2022 including a $3 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies. The increase was driven by the PTI sector primarily in Australia and the U.K. followed by the DIET sector in the Netherlands, Singapore and the U.K.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, International sales were up $3 million, or 3%, due to increased sales in the PTI sector primarily in Australia and the U.K.

Sales by Sector

Gas Utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $323 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 37% of total sales, an increase of $9 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2022.

Sequentially, as compared to the first quarter of 2023, the Gas Utilities sector increased $16 million, or 5%, driven by the U.S. segment.

DIET sector sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $245 million, or 28% of total sales, a decrease of $14 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in DIET sector sales was primarily due to the U.S. segment partially offset by an increase in the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, sales in the DIET sector were down $33 million, or 12%, primarily due to the timing of projects in the U.S. segment.

PTI sector sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $303 million, or 35% of total sales, an improvement of $28 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in PTI sales was led by the U.S. segment, followed by the International and Canada segments.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, PTI sector sales increased $3 million, or 1%, led by the International segment followed by the U.S. segment and partially offset by a decline in the Canada segment.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2023, the company's backlog was $764 million, up 1% sequentially from March 31, 2023, and 2% since June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash provided by operations was $20 million in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the cash balance was $31 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $371 million, and Net Debt was $340 million. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $599 million, and available liquidity was $630 million as of June 30, 2023.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (Long-term Debt) in this release.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on August 8, 2023. To participate in the call, please dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. To access the conference call, live over the Internet, please log onto the web at www.mrcglobal.com and go to the “Investors” page of the company’s website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 22, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13739473#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 216 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “expected,” “anticipating,” “intend,” “believes,” "on-track," “well positioned,” “strong position,” “looking forward,” “guidance,” “plans,” “can,” "target," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements about the company’s business, including its strategy, its industry, the company’s future profitability, the company’s guidance on its sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, tax rate, capital expenditures, achieving cost savings and cash flow, debt reduction, liquidity, growth in the company’s various markets and the company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond MRC Global’s control, including the factors described in the company’s SEC filings that may cause the company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include (among others) decreases in capital and other expenditure levels in the industries that the company serves; U.S. and international general economic conditions; geopolitical events; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; unexpected supply shortages; loss of third-party transportation providers; cost increases by the company’s suppliers and transportation providers; increases in steel prices, which the company may be unable to pass along to its customers which could significantly lower the company’s profit; the company’s lack of long-term contracts with most of its suppliers; suppliers’ price reductions of products that the company sells, which could cause the value of its inventory to decline; decreases in steel prices, which could significantly lower the company’s profit; a decline in demand for certain of the products the company distributes if tariffs and duties on these products are imposed or lifted; holding more inventory than can be sold in a commercial time frame; significant substitution of renewables and low-carbon fuels for oil and gas, impacting demand for the company’s products; risks related to adverse weather events or natural disasters; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and the interpretation or implementation thereof; changes in the company’s customer and product mix; the risk that manufacturers of the products that the company distributes will sell a substantial amount of goods directly to end users in the industry sectors that the company serves; failure to operate the company’s business in an efficient or optimized manner; the company’s ability to compete successfully with other companies; the company’s lack of long-term contracts with many of its customers and the company’s lack of contracts with customers that require minimum purchase volumes; inability to attract and retain employees or the potential loss of key personnel; adverse health events, such as a pandemic; interruption in the proper functioning of the company’s information systems; the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents; risks related to the company’s customers’ creditworthiness; the success of acquisition strategies; the potential adverse effects associated with integrating acquisitions and whether these acquisitions will yield their intended benefits; impairment of the company’s goodwill or other intangible assets; adverse changes in political or economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; the company’s significant indebtedness; the dependence on the company’s subsidiaries for cash to meet parent company obligations; changes in the company’s credit profile; potential inability to obtain necessary capital; the sufficiency of the company’s insurance policies to cover losses, including liabilities arising from litigation; product liability claims against the company; pending or future asbestos-related claims against the company; exposure to U.S. and international laws and regulations, regulating corruption, limiting imports or exports or imposing economic sanctions; risks relating to ongoing evaluations of internal controls required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and risks related to changing laws and regulations including trade policies and tariffs.

For a discussion of key risk factors, please see the risk factors disclosed in the company’s SEC filings, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the company’s website, www.mrcglobal.com . MRC Global’s filings and other important information are also available on the Investors page of the company’s website at www.mrcglobal.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the company’s forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements or future events to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements or future events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Monica Broughton

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except shares)



June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 31 $ 32 Accounts receivable, net 519 501 Inventories, net 674 578 Other current assets 39 31 Total current assets 1,263 1,142 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 206 202 Property, plant and equipment, net 78 82 Other assets 16 22 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 173 183 $ 2,000 $ 1,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 448 $ 410 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 97 115 Operating lease liabilities 37 36 Current portion of long-term debt 3 3 Total current liabilities 585 564 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 368 337 Operating lease liabilities 186 182 Deferred income taxes 51 49 Other liabilities 20 22 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding 355 355 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 108,490,740 and 107,864,421 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,761 1,758 Retained deficit (722 ) (768 ) Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (230 ) (230 ) 435 386 $ 2,000 $ 1,895









MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 871 $ 848 $ 1,756 $ 1,590 Cost of sales 696 697 1,402 1,303 Gross profit 175 151 354 287 Selling, general and administrative expenses 130 120 252 227 Operating income 45 31 102 60 Other expense: Interest expense (10 ) (5 ) (17 ) (11 ) Other, net (1 ) (6 ) (4 ) (6 ) Income before income taxes 34 20 81 43 Income tax expense 10 6 23 13 Net income 24 14 58 30 Series A preferred stock dividends 6 6 12 12 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18 $ 8 $ 46 $ 18 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.09 $ 0.54 $ 0.21 Weighted-average common shares, basic 84.3 83.6 84.1 83.4 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 85.3 84.9 85.4 84.6









MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)



Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 58 $ 30 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 10 9 Amortization of intangibles 10 11 Equity-based compensation expense 7 6 Deferred income tax expense 2 1 Increase in LIFO reserve 1 26 Other, net 13 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19 ) (116 ) Inventories (101 ) (136 ) Other current assets (9 ) (18 ) Accounts payable 36 116 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (18 ) - Net cash used in operations (10 ) (63 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5 ) (5 ) Other investing activities - (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5 ) (7 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (497 ) (275 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 530 335 Payments on long-term obligations (2 ) (1 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (12 ) (12 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (4 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15 45 Increase (decrease) in cash - (25 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (1 ) (2 ) Cash -- beginning of period 32 48 Cash -- end of period $ 31 $ 21









MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)



Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector



Three Months Ended

June 30, U.S. Canada International Total 2023 Gas Utilities $ 321 $ 1 $ 1 $ 323 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 179 4 62 245 Production & Transmission Infrastructure 227 33 43 303 $ 727 $ 38 $ 106 $ 871 2022 Gas Utilities $ 311 $ 3 $ - $ 314 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 198 7 54 259 Production & Transmission Infrastructure 208 30 37 275 $ 717 $ 40 $ 91 $ 848









Six Months Ended

June 30,

U.S. Canada International Total 2023 Gas Utilities $ 627 $ 2 $ 1 $ 630 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 389 9 125 523 Production & Transmission Infrastructure 451 69 83 603 $ 1,467 $ 80 $ 209 $ 1,756 2022 Gas Utilities $ 579 $ 6 $ - $ 585 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 367 14 104 485 Production & Transmission Infrastructure 389 63 68 520 $ 1,335 $ 83 $ 172 $ 1,590









MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)



Sales by Product Line



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Type 2023 2022 2023 2022 Line Pipe $ 128 $ 132 $ 269 $ 244 Carbon Fittings and Flanges 119 116 236 216 Total Carbon Pipe, Fittings and Flanges 247 248 505 460 Valves, Automation, Measurement and Instrumentation 299 280 614 531 Gas Products 214 198 421 382 Stainless Steel and Alloy Pipe and Fittings 36 58 68 94 General Products 75 64 148 123 $ 871 $ 848 $ 1,756 $ 1,590











MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2023 of Revenue 2022 of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 175 20.1 % $ 151 17.8 % Depreciation and amortization 5 0.6 % 4 0.5 % Amortization of intangibles 5 0.6 % 6 0.7 % Increase in LIFO reserve 2 0.2 % 20 2.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 187 21.5 % $ 181 21.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2023 of Revenue* 2022 of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 354 20.2 % $ 287 18.1 % Depreciation and amortization 10 0.6 % 9 0.6 % Amortization of intangibles 10 0.6 % 11 0.7 % Increase in LIFO reserve 1 0.1 % 26 1.6 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 375 21.4 % $ 333 20.9 %

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) to Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 130 $ 120 $ 252 $ 227 Non-recurring IT related professional fees (1 ) - (1 ) - Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 129 $ 120 $ 251 $ 227









MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 24 $ 14 $ 58 $ 30 Income tax expense 10 6 23 13 Interest expense 10 5 17 11 Depreciation and amortization 5 4 10 9 Amortization of intangibles 5 6 10 11 Non-recurring IT related professional fees 1 - 1 - Increase in LIFO reserve 2 20 1 26 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 4 3 7 6 Asset disposal (2) 1 - 1 - Foreign currency losses 1 7 4 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63 $ 65 $ 132 $ 113



Notes to above:

(1) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. (2) Charge (pre-tax) for an asset disposal in our International segment.

The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets), inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18 $ 0.21 $ 46 $ 0.54 Non-recurring IT related professional fees, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Asset disposal, net of tax (1) 1 0.01 1 0.01 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 2 0.02 1 0.01 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22 $ 0.25 $ 49 $ 0.57

Notes to above:

(1) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8 $ 0.09 $ 18 $ 0.21 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 15 0.18 20 0.24 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 23 $ 0.27 $ 38 $ 0.45



Notes to above:

The company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders less after-tax goodwill and intangible impairment, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the Company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions)



June 30, 2023 Long-term debt, net $ 368 Plus: current portion of long-term debt 3 Long-term debt 371 Less: cash 31 Net Debt $ 340 Net Debt $ 340 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 280 Leverage ratio 1.2