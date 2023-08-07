Mayfield Management Group Ltd. and BluePrint Condo Management Inc. Join Forces to Revolutionize the Condo Management Industry

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfield Management Group Ltd. (MMG) and Blueprint Condo Management Inc. (BCMA) Alberta proudly announce their merger, creating one of the largest and most innovative condominium management companies in Alberta. This groundbreaking partnership aims to disrupt the archaic industry by introducing a cutting-edge, technology-driven cloud-based platform that will revolutionize the way condo management is conducted.



The fusion of MMG and BCMA combines over 30 years of industry experience and knowledge, establishing a formidable entity with an unwavering commitment to excellence. Through shared vision and values, this partnership is poised to deliver best-in-class solutions and redefine the standards of condo management.

According to Abe Butt, co-owner of BluePrint Condo Management Inc., "We were a newer condo management company and we were excited to merge with MMG because of their multi-decades of experience. The condo management industry is a challenging and ever-changing field, and our partnership aims to leverage our combined expertise to drive significant improvements."

AJ Slivinski, President of Mayfield Management Group, recognized the potential of BluePrint's exceptional technology stack. He stated, "I was particularly attracted to Blueprint's exceptional systems and processes, recognizing the industry's need for improvement. Their technology is one of the best I have seen and allows boards and owners to seamlessly interact with BluePrint in real-time." This strategic partnership will elevate the customer experience, providing immense value to existing clientele and solidifying the merged company as a leading condo management solution provider.

One of the most significant advantages of this merger is the access to a broader range of resources. Jeff Taylor, co-owner of BluePrint, emphasized the benefits of MMG's established vendor relationships, stating, "MMG had developed an extensive list of trusted vendors through their years of managing residential properties. This relationship translates into better pricing and quality for our boards. Boards can have peace of mind that work will be done at a high level and the vendors can be trusted." The merger also enables the merged company to offer cost-effective solutions, leveraging the economies of scale that come with a larger organization.

With technical expertise, financial resources, and innovative technology solutions, MMG Ltd. will leverage BluePrint's condo technological capabilities, including their state-of-the-art online portal. This platform will facilitate seamless communication, prompt response times, and efficient service delivery. Clients will have the convenience of paying condo fees, reporting issues, and accessing important condo information, all in one place. This improved communication will enhance efficiency and save time for both clients and condo managers.

The merger of MMG and BCMA signifies a new era in the condo management industry. Clients can expect unparalleled and streamlined services tailored to their unique needs. MMG and BCMA are highly respected in the industry, and their value-driven approach ensures that clients receive nothing but the best-in-class condo management services. This partnership allows condo communities to focus on community engagement and living better, while our experts handle all the details related to condo management. The merged company will retain the BluePrint Condominium Management Inc. name, leveraging the strong brand reputation BluePrint has developed in the condominium industry.

Together, their shared expertise will significantly strengthen the industry and provide clients with the support and tools they need to thrive. This merger will disrupt the condo management landscape, introducing a technology-driven approach that will set new standards for efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

