Threat Modeling Tools Market to surpass $2.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The threat modeling tools market valuation will be worth USD 2.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The increasing deployment of IoT and cloud technologies worldwide will drive the industry expansion. In recent years, several IT companies that operate globally are increasingly moving their applications and systems to cloud for deploying IoT devices. To that end, threat modeling tools are largely adopted for efficiently protecting and analyzing these systems and devices. They also provide intuitive and clear user interface to offer guidance to analyze and create threat models.

The threat modeling tools market from cloud-based threat modeling tools will cross USD 680 million by 2032. The growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for cloud-based threat modeling for accounting unique cloud services. Furthermore, it enables various firms to assess their security controls to further security discussions as well as mitigation decisions.





Threat modeling tools market from the healthcare application segment is estimated to exceed USD 320 million by 2032. In recent years, several healthcare companies are deploying threat modeling tools to identify and address multiple potential threats. This is mainly because the healthcare sector deals with financial data, patient medical records and personal identification information. The rising vulnerability of the healthcare industry to cyber-attacks will also play a key role in the market demand.

Asia Pacific threat modeling tools market is poised to observe over 13% CAGR from 2032 to 2032. Several countries, such as India, China and Japan are increasingly adopting threat modeling tools due to the rise in investments by multiple companies from other regions for starting IT and manufacturing companies. The booming IT & telecom sector will also play a key role in the regional market growth.

Some of the major threat modeling tools market players include Avocado Systems, Kenna Security, Cisco System Inc., Varonis Systems, Coalfire, Intel Corporation, Kroll, LLC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Security Compass, Synopsys, and Toreon. These companies are coming up with innovations and technological enhancements for scaling their revenues. For instance, Security Compass, in October 2022, released its new product, SD elements 2022.3. to offer capabilities to assist software developers in identifying software application security threats.

