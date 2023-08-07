Ready Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $1.87 -



- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.36 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 9.3% -



NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial (“SBC”) loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“The closing of the $867 million acquisition of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter marks a significant milestone for Ready Capital,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our increased scale and capabilities, significant liquidity and portfolio strength position the Company for sustained success.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Completed merger with Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., a specialty real estate finance company specializing in originating and servicing residential and commercial construction loans, to create the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT

Total investments of $1.1 billion, including $512 million of SBC originations, $424 million of residential mortgage loans, and $121 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Completed a $649 million securitization of floating rate SBC loans and sold $509 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.94%

Initiated a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of $100 million of the Company’s common stock; acquired approximately 1.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $10.82

Declared and paid dividends aggregating to $0.40 per share in cash

Net book value of $14.52 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2023

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 253,373 Reconciling items: Unrealized gain on MSR (8,818 ) Increase in current expected credit loss reserve 19,410 Non-cash compensation 2,062 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 14,177 Bargain purchase gain (229,894 ) Total reconciling items $ (203,063 ) Income tax adjustments 973 Distributable earnings $ 51,283 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2,035 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,373 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 46,875 Distributable earnings per common share - basic $ 0.36 Distributable earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.35

U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,504 $ 163,041 Restricted cash 34,534 55,927 Loans, net (including $9,773 and $9,786 held at fair value) 3,571,520 3,576,310 Loans, held for sale, at fair value 238,664 258,377 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $172 and $576 held at fair value) 94,611 186,985 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value 33,770 32,041 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 59,015 66,193 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,731 and $8,094 held at fair value) 122,504 118,641 Investments held to maturity 3,446 3,306 Purchased future receivables, net 12,917 8,246 Derivative instruments 8,755 12,963 Servicing rights (including $201,471 and $192,203 held at fair value) 296,364 279,320 Real estate owned, held for sale 251,325 117,098 Other assets 220,691 189,769 Assets of consolidated VIEs 7,207,426 6,552,760 Total Assets $ 12,383,046 $ 11,620,977 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,395,687 2,846,293 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings 110,838 201,011 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 5,395,361 4,903,350 Convertible notes, net 114,942 114,397 Senior secured notes, net 344,241 343,355 Corporate debt, net 762,668 662,665 Guaranteed loan financing 226,084 264,889 Contingent consideration 15,566 28,500 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 59,015 66,193 Derivative instruments 2,261 1,586 Dividends payable 26,381 47,177 Loan participations sold 54,461 54,641 Due to third parties 4,467 11,805 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 159,651 176,520 Total Liabilities $ 9,671,623 $ 9,722,382 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 171,651,924 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 17 11 Additional paid-in capital 2,313,849 1,684,074 Retained earnings 187,139 4,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,281 ) (9,369 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 2,603,102 1,791,088 Non-controlling interests 99,960 99,146 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,703,062 $ 1,890,234 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 12,383,046 $ 11,620,977







READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 232,884 $ 153,671 $ 450,457 $ 278,076 Interest expense (172,534 ) (80,827 ) (332,928 ) (141,844 ) Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 60,350 $ 72,844 $ 117,529 $ 136,232 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses (19,427 ) 4,390 (12,693 ) 2,848 Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 40,923 $ 77,234 $ 104,836 $ 139,080 Non-interest income Residential mortgage banking activities 9,884 2,947 19,053 11,371 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 23,878 21,114 35,453 29,121 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 7,407 (3,253 ) (4,321 ) 42,062 Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $2,412 and $4,171 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and $5,660 and $9,005 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively 14,432 14,565 28,435 25,093 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful accounts of $2,638 and $4,232 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and $(565) and $(440) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively 86 1,859 626 4,328 Gain on bargain purchase 229,894 — 229,894 — Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 33 5,200 689 11,763 Other income 18,569 8,334 38,452 14,835 Total non-interest income $ 304,183 $ 50,766 $ 348,281 $ 138,573 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (27,709 ) (26,089 ) (52,848 ) (54,057 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (2,500 ) (1,804 ) (4,826 ) (4,804 ) Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage banking activities (6,574 ) 4,532 (12,059 ) 3,553 Professional fees (5,656 ) (3,851 ) (11,373 ) (8,977 ) Management fees – related party (5,760 ) (5,465 ) (10,841 ) (8,661 ) Incentive fees – related party (71 ) — (1,791 ) — Loan servicing expense (13,115 ) (10,296 ) (23,078 ) (19,216 ) Transaction related expenses (13,966 ) (1,372 ) (14,859 ) (7,071 ) Other operating expenses (11,241 ) (14,372 ) (25,559 ) (27,025 ) Total non-interest expense $ (86,592 ) $ (58,717 ) $ (157,234 ) $ (126,258 ) Income before provision for income taxes 258,514 69,283 295,883 151,395 Income tax provision (5,141 ) (10,318 ) (5,532 ) (28,167 ) Net income $ 253,373 $ 58,965 $ 290,351 $ 123,228 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,000 1,999 3,999 3,998 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 4,490 2,874 6,325 3,649 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ 246,883 $ 54,092 $ 280,027 $ 115,581 Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.87 $ 0.47 $ 2.30 $ 1.13 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.76 $ 0.45 $ 2.17 $ 1.07 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 131,651,125 114,359,026 121,219,982 101,106,777 Diluted 141,583,837 125,065,492 131,096,368 111,803,431 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.80 $ 0.84





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Small Residential SBC Lending Business Mortgage Corporate- (in thousands) and Acquisitions Lending Banking Other Consolidated Interest income $ 212,233 $ 18,771 $ 1,880 $ — $ 232,884 Interest expense (160,504 ) (9,718 ) (2,312 ) — (172,534 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 51,729 $ 9,053 $ (432 ) $ — $ 60,350 Provision for loan losses (17,415 ) (2,012 ) — — (19,427 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 34,314 $ 7,041 $ (432 ) $ — $ 40,923 Non-interest income Residential mortgage banking activities $ — $ — $ 9,884 $ — $ 9,884 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 15,356 8,522 — — 23,878 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (677 ) (734 ) 8,818 — 7,407 Servicing income, net 1,890 3,149 9,393 — 14,432 Income on purchased future receivables, net — 86 — — 86 Gain on bargain purchase — — — 229,894 229,894 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 33 — — — 33 Other income 8,166 10,099 24 280 18,569 Total non-interest income $ 24,768 $ 21,122 $ 28,119 $ 230,174 $ 304,183 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits $ (8,723 ) $ (11,614 ) $ (5,296 ) $ (2,076 ) $ (27,709 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (250 ) — — (2,250 ) (2,500 ) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities — — (6,574 ) — (6,574 ) Professional fees (1,135 ) (2,782 ) (123 ) (1,616 ) (5,656 ) Management fees – related party — — — (5,760 ) (5,760 ) Incentive fees – related party — — — (71 ) (71 ) Loan servicing expense (10,746 ) (148 ) (2,221 ) — (13,115 ) Transaction related expenses — — — (13,966 ) (13,966 ) Other operating expenses (3,598 ) (4,687 ) (1,684 ) (1,272 ) (11,241 ) Total non-interest expense $ (24,452 ) $ (19,231 ) $ (15,898 ) $ (27,011 ) $ (86,592 ) Income before provision for income taxes $ 34,630 $ 8,932 $ 11,789 $ 203,163 $ 258,514 Total assets $ 10,969,193 $ 739,391 $ 422,103 $ 252,359 $ 12,383,046



