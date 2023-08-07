Brinton Vision Provides Information on Light Adjustable Lenses for Vision Correction

St. Louis, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Brinton Vision, a trailblazer in the vision correction industry, is once again leading the way with the pioneering implementation of Light Adjustable Lenses (LALs). This revolutionary technology holds tremendous potential for personalized vision correction, redefining the landscape of refractive procedures.

For centuries, vision correction methodologies have undergone transformative advancements. From the earliest spectacles in the 13th century to the modern marvels of LASIK and now LALs, each leap forward represents an unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of patients through improved sight. Brinton Vision’s incorporation of LALs is the latest testament to this dedication.

"Brinton Vision is proud to be at the forefront of vision correction evolution," said Dr. Jason Brinton, the renowned ophthalmologist who founded Brinton Vision. Dr. Brinton, whose credentials include fellowship training and board certification, is a recognized authority in vision correction procedures. "We are continuously striving to provide our patients with the latest, most innovative vision correction solutions," he added.

At the heart of LAL technology is a unique photosensitive material that alters shape when exposed to UV light. This groundbreaking feature allows for the fine-tuning of vision correction post-operatively, an advancement that was previously unachievable with traditional intraocular lenses (IOLs). The capacity to refine and adjust vision post-surgery enhances the precision of the vision correction, thereby improving visual outcomes for patients.

These adjustable lenses not only improve visual acuity but also allow surgeons to address common vision issues such as myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism with an unprecedented level of accuracy. The potential for post-operative adjustments means that we can refine the results to best suit the patient's unique needs and lifestyle.

The creation of LALs is a result of extensive research, rigorous trials, and persistent efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of vision correction procedures. The development of the photosensitive material, a silicon-based polymer embedded with special photoreactive macromers, was the outcome of numerous years of research in polymer chemistry.

This innovative technology required the development of a system that delivers UV light in a controlled and precise manner, which led to the creation of the Light Delivery Device (LDD). The LDD emits controlled amounts of UV light to the lens, altering its shape and thereby changing the refractive power of the lens.

The non-invasive adjustment process is carried out as an outpatient procedure and typically involves 2-3 sessions of targeted UV light application. This is comfortably carried out at the Brinton Vision clinic. A short and painless procedure using an in-office LDD customizes the IOL using UV light. The precision of this process enables the lens’ refractive power to be fine-tuned post-surgery, opening up new possibilities in vision correction.

Brinton Vision remains committed to ensuring patient safety and delivering the highest quality of care. With any surgical procedure, potential risks exist, and Brinton Vision takes every precaution to minimize these risks. A rigorous screening process is used to recommend LAL surgery only to candidates who are most likely to benefit from the procedure, thus reducing the risk of complications.

"Light Adjustable Lenses are not just a revolutionary technology in vision correction but a life-changing solution," said Dr. Brinton. "At Brinton Vision, we're proud to offer LALs, giving our patients the best possible outcome, tailored specifically to their needs. This flexibility and personalization offer impressive visual outcomes that were previously unimaginable in vision correction."

As vision correction technology advances, so does Brinton Vision's commitment to its mission: changing lives through the priceless gift of sight. With the integration of LALs, Brinton Vision continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing innovative, patient-centric solutions for vision correction.

For more information on Light Adjustable Lenses and the remarkable vision correction solutions offered by Brinton Vision, visit https://brintonvision.com/lasik-questions/understanding-light-adjustable-lenses-lal-st-louis/.

About Brinton Vision

Brinton Vision is at the forefront of LASIK and laser-assisted vision correction in St. Louis, Missouri. Their mission is to change lives through the priceless gift of sight, employing the most advanced technology available. Their patient-first approach ensures every individual receives personalized, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website or call them at 314-375-2020.

###

For more information about Brinton Vision, contact the company here:



Brinton Vision

Jason Brinton

314-375-2020

info@brintonvision.com

Brinton Vision

555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 310

St. Louis, MO 63141