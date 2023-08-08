IIJ Announces its First Three Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

TOKYO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (“1Q23”, from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q23



FY23 Targets First Half Full Year Total revenues JPY61.4 billion up 5.6 % YoY2 JPY138.0 billion JPY286.0 billion Operating profit JPY5.0 billion down 0.5 % YoY JPY13.4 billion JPY31.5 billion Profit before tax JPY5.5 billion down 17.2 % YoY JPY13.0 billion JPY30.4 billion Net profit3 JPY3.6 billion down 18.4 % YoY JPY8.9 billion JPY20.7 billion



Overview of 1Q23 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Legacy Japanese enterprises’ internal trunk networks and systems have been gradually shifting to more complex and combined ones with adopting Internet technologies. As the consequence to this movement, we are seeing dramatically increasing business opportunities to acquire large-scale network replacement transactions, which have been mainly covered by system integrators and telecom carriers. For such projects, we offer our various Internet-related network services elements including cybersecurity related services line-up and systems integration (SI) function in front. As we believe that one of our competitive advantages would be stable network operation capability, once Japanese enterprises become to utilize ICT4/DX (Digital transformation) more and new technologies such as AI for their businesses, our business values would become further significant. We would like to pursue our consistent business growth strategy going forward,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

“We started 1Q23 with continuous demands for network enhancement and replacement among Japanese enterprises. We had 5.6% of revenue growth among which network services revenues excluding mobile services grew by 11.1% YoY and operating profit slightly decreased by 0.5% YoY. Generally, since 1Q is the calm season in Japan, our 1Q revenues are the lowest throughout the year, while some of our costs increase from the beginning of fiscal year. In this 1Q23, our systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, did not grow YoY, mainly because our SI projects became large and complex, and required longer lead time. Although we have not recognized large scale systems construction transactions in 1Q23, our order received and order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales grew by 31.0% and 32.5% YoY respectively, and there are many of prospected network replacement projects such as large financial institutions’ one. Further, we expect to recognize approximately JPY3 billion of one-time revenues for overseas data center construction transaction in 2Q23. With regard to increased cost from 1Q23, as we are focusing to strengthen our human resources for absorbing growing demands and accelerate our business expansion, we recruited 246 new graduates which was approximately 1.4 times that of the previous year with a certain wage rise like other Japanese enterprises this April. Besides that, our profit before tax and net profit largely decreased YoY, as there was a reactionary drop in fund valuation gains from JPY1.2 billion in 1Q22 to JPY0.3 billion in 1Q23. We recognize that our business model and our position are undergoing certain changes as we have begun to deal with much larger and more complex network based systems. While this transitional process may impose some volatility in our financial performance in the short term like this 1Q, we are confident that our business areas are structurally expanding and that would result in huge increase of our business scale,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“We established a new shareholder structure by inviting KDDI as one of our largest shareholders with the same position of NTT group, 11.1% of shareholding percentage each, this May5. As a network services providers using telecom carriers’ fibers, we are very excited with having two largest telecom carriers in Japan as our major shareholders. It would result in further strengthening our business. Through this series of transactions, we had approximately JPY11.4 billion of share buy-back and cancellation,” concluded Suzuki.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”

4 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is a general term of technologies in relation to hardware, software, system and data communication used for information communication by computers.

5 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Partial Disposal of Shares of Common Stock Held by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (Largest Shareholder), Acquisition of Shares of Common Stock by KDDI Corporation, Acquisition of Treasury Stock, etc.” (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/news/2023/pdf/20230518_E.pdf).

1Q23 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary 1Q22 1Q23 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total revenues 58,190 61,420 5.6 Network services 33,234 36,354 9.4 Systems integration (SI) 24,269 24,341 0.3 ATM operation business 687 725 5.5 Total costs (45,490 ) (47,620 ) 4.7 Network services (24,431 ) (26,133 ) 7.0 Systems integration (SI) (20,659 ) (21,085 ) 2.1 ATM operation business (400 ) (402 ) 0.5 Total gross profit 12,700 13,800 8.7 Network services 8,803 10,221 16.1 Systems integration (SI) 3,610 3,256 (9.8 ) ATM operation business 287 323 12.5 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (7,674 ) (8,797 ) 14.6 Operating profit 5,026 5,003 (0.5 ) Profit before tax 6,623 5,481 (17.2 ) Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 4,391 3,583 (18.4 ) (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary 1Q22 1Q23 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 58,190 61,420 Network services and SI business 57,531 60,716 ATM operation business 687 725 Elimination (28 ) (21 ) Operating profit 5,026 5,003 Network services and SI business 4,809 4,750 ATM operation business 237 253 Elimination (20 ) －

1Q23 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY61,420 million, up 5.6% YoY (JPY58,190 million for 1Q22).

Network services revenue was JPY36,354 million, up 9.4% YoY (JPY33,234 million for 1Q22).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY10,772 million, up 13.2% YoY from JPY9,516 million for 1Q22, mainly due to an increase in revenues of enterprise mobile services, IP services and IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY5,993 million, down 1.7% YoY from JPY6,099 million for 1Q22, mainly due to a decrease in the sales scale of mobile devices, while the number of subscription largely increased.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY12,534 million, up 14.5% YoY from JPY10,944 million for 1Q22, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY7,055 million, up 5.7% YoY from JPY6,675 million for 1Q22.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown 1Q22 1Q23 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total network services 33,234 36,354 9.4 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 9,516 10,772 13.2 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 3,446 3,908 13.4 IIJ Mobile Services 5,060 5,773 14.1 Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 2,634 3,147 19.5 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 2,426 2,626 8.2 Others 1,010 1,091 8.0 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 6,099 5,993 (1.7 ) IIJmio Mobile Services 5,310 5,170 (2.6 ) Others 789 823 4.3 Outsourcing services 10,944 12,534 14.5 WAN services

6,675 7,055 5.7

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1) As of June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2023 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 2,582,448 3,163,457 581,009 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note 2) 787 1,369 582 IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note 2) 1,247 1,390 143 IIJ Mobile Services 2,489,768 3,066,250 576,482 Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 1,457,464 1,951,122 493,658 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 1,032,304 1,115,128 82,824 Others 90,646 94,448 3,802 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,464,327 1,541,272 76,945 IIJmio Mobile Services 1,125,756 1,203,323 77,567 Others 338,571 337,949 (622 ) Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3) 7,600.9 9,375.7 1,774.8 (Notes) 1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions. 2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. The number of IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) contracts as of June 30, 2023 included an increase of approximately 500 line openings related to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22. 3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. Total contracted bandwidth as of June 30, 2023 included an increase of approximately 500Gbps related to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY24,341 million, up 0.3% YoY (JPY24,269 million for 1Q22).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY7,242 million, down 5.1% YoY (JPY7,628 million for 1Q22) mainly because projects tended to require longer lead time until our revenue recognition due to projects getting larger and more complex. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY17,099 million, up 2.8% YoY (JPY16,641 million for 1Q22), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY33,830 million, down 0.2% YoY (JPY33,889 million for 1Q22); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY14,087 million, up 31.0% YoY (JPY10,756 million for 1Q22), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY19,743 million, down 14.7% YoY (JPY23,133 million for 1Q22), mainly due to a reactionary drop by the lump-sum recognition of large scale projects with fixed multi-year contracts in 1Q22.

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of June 30, 2023 amounted to JPY92,246 million, up 11.9% YoY (JPY82,411 million as of June 30, 2022); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY20,644 million, up 32.5% YoY (JPY15,579 million as of June 30, 2022) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY71,602 million, up 7.1% YoY (JPY66,832 million as of June 30, 2022).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY725 million, up 5.5% YoY (JPY687 million for 1Q22).

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY47,620 million, up 4.7% YoY (JPY45,490 million for 1Q22).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY26,133 million, up 7.0% YoY (JPY24,431 million for 1Q22), mainly due to increases in network operation-related costs and circuit-related costs. Gross profit was JPY10,221 million, up 16.1% YoY (JPY8,803 million for 1Q22), and gross profit ratio was 28.1% (26.5% for 1Q22).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY21,085 million, up 2.1% YoY (JPY20,659 million for 1Q22), mainly due to increases in outsourcing-related costs and personnel-related costs. Gross profit was JPY3,256 million, down 9.8% YoY (JPY3,610 million for 1Q22) and gross profit ratio was 13.4% (14.9% for 1Q22).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY402 million, up 0.5% YoY (JPY400 million for 1Q22). Gross profit was JPY323 million (JPY287 million for 1Q22) and gross profit ratio was 44.6% (41.8% for 1Q22).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY8,795 million, up 11.9% YoY (JPY7,858 million for 1Q22), mainly due to an increase in personnel-related expenses resulted from the recruitment of approximately 1.4 times more new graduates than the previous year and the revision of salary table.

Other operating income was JPY30 million (JPY194 million for 1Q22, including one-time gain on sale of asset).

Other operating expenses was JPY32 million (JPY10 million for 1Q22).

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY5,003 million (JPY5,026 million for 1Q22), down 0.5% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY802 million, compared to JPY1,747 million for 1Q22. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY310 million (JPY1,200 million for 1Q22) and foreign exchange gain of JPY401 million (gain of JPY474 million for 1Q22).

Finance expense was JPY170 million, compared to JPY136 million for 1Q22. It included interest expenses of JPY143 million (JPY133 million for 1Q22).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY154 million (loss of JPY14 million for 1Q22), mainly due to loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY125 million (loss of JPY78 million for 1Q22).

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY5,481 million (JPY6,623 million for 1Q22), down 17.2% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY1,824 million (JPY2,136 million for 1Q22). As a result, profit for the period was JPY3,657 million (JPY4,487 million for 1Q22), down 18.5% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY74 million (JPY96 million for 1Q22), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY3,583 million (JPY4,391 million for 1Q22), down 18.4% YoY.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2023

Figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are based on the retrospective application of IAS 12 “Income Taxes.”

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of total assets was JPY247,888 million, increased by JPY1,570 million from the balance as of March 31, 2023 of JPY246,318 million.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of current assets was JPY102,240 million, decreased by JPY4,438 million from the balance as of March 31, 2023 of JPY106,678 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY5,206 million to JPY37,266 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY6,701 million to JPY34,639 million, inventories increased by JPY2,059 million to JPY5,247 million and prepaid expenses increased by JPY5,842 million to JPY21,183 million.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of non-current assets was JPY145,648 million, increased by JPY6,008 million from the balance as of March 31, 2023 of JPY139,640 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY2,724 million to JPY26,045 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY3,151 million to JPY43,524 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets increased by JPY932 million to JPY17,548 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,935 million to JPY15,514 million and other investments increased by JPY2,658 million to JPY21,808 million.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of current liabilities was JPY88,201 million, increased by JPY10,337 million from the balance as of March 31, 2023 of JPY77,864 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,733 million to JPY19,580 million, borrowings increased by JPY12,752 million to JPY29,580 million due to an increase of JPY12,000 million of short-term borrowings, a decrease of JPY1,015 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,762 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY2,469 million to JPY1,565 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY1,613 million to JPY11,782 million and other financial liabilities increased by JPY1,472 million to JPY19,577 million.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY48,509 million, decreased by JPY518 million from the balance as of March 31, 2023 of JPY49,027 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,762 million to JPY1,840 million due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities increased by JPY713 million to JPY8,124 million and other financial liabilities increased by JPY43 million to JPY30,738 million.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY109,968 million, decreased by JPY8,274 million from the balance as of March 31, 2023 of JPY118,242 million, mainly due to a decrease by acquisition of treasury shares. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 44.4% as of June 30, 2023.

1Q23 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were JPY37,266 million (JPY42,557 million as of June 30, 2022).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q23 was JPY5,016 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY4,855 million for 1Q22). There were profit before tax of JPY5,481 million (JPY6,623 million for 1Q22), depreciation and amortization of JPY7,285 million (JPY7,055 million for 1Q22), including JPY2,961 million (JPY2,808 million for 1Q22) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY4,299 million (JPY6,091 million for 1Q22). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY3,113 million compared to net cash out of JPY1,063 million for 1Q22. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with 1Q22, there was an increase in payments of prepaid expenses, trade and other liabilities and others, which exceeded an increase in proceeds mainly from trade receivables and contract liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q23 was JPY6,366 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY2,366 million for 1Q22), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets, such as Shiroi Data Center Campus construction-related, of JPY3,670 million (JPY1,839 million for 1Q22) and purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,689 million (JPY1,149 million for 1Q22) .

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q23 was JPY4,535 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY7,875 million for 1Q22), mainly due to proceeds from short-term borrowings of JPY12,000 million, payments for acquisition of treasury shares of JPY11,405 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY5,010 million (JPY4,819 million for 1Q22), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, proceeds from other financial liabilities of JPY3,582 million, dividends paid of JPY2,644 million (JPY2,258 million for 1Q22) and repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY1,015 million (JPY750 million for 1Q22).

Future Prospects including FY2023 Financial Targets

As for financial results for 1Q23, although systems construction and equipment sales, one-time revenues, were lower than expected partly due to a delay and requiring longer lead time to recognize as revenues, other business domains were within our expectation. Therefore, financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023) announced on May 12, 2023 remain unchanged.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 8, 2023.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Millions of yen Millions of yen Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,472 37,266 Trade receivables 41,340 34,639 Inventories 3,188 5,247 Prepaid expenses 15,341 21,183 Contract assets 2,178 2,075 Other financial assets 1,918 1,592 Other current assets 241 238 Total current assets 106,678 102,240 Non-current assets Tangible assets 23,321 26,045 Right-of-use assets 46,675 43,524 Goodwill 9,859 10,097 Intangible assets 16,616 17,548 Investments accounted for using equity method 5,785 5,471 Prepaid expenses 12,579 15,514 Contract assets 106 93 Other investments 19,150 21,808 Deferred tax assets 325 204 Other financial assets 4,637 4,738 Other non-current assets 587 606 Total non-current assets 139,640 145,648 Total assets 246,318 247,888 Millions of yen Millions of yen Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 22,313 19,580 Borrowings 16,828 29,580 Income taxes payable 4,034 1,565 Contract liabilities 10,169 11,782 Deferred income 79 63 Other financial liabilities 18,105 19,577 Other current liabilities 6,336 6,054 Total current liabilities 77,864 88,201 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 3,602 1,840 Retirement benefit liabilities 4,513 4,631 Provisions 794 795 Contract liabilities 7,411 8,124 Deferred income 319 281 Deferred tax liabilities 610 1,088 Other financial liabilities 30,695 30,738 Other non-current liabilities 1,083 1,012 Total non-current liabilities 49,027 48,509 Total liabilities 126,891 136,710 Equity Share capital 25,562 25,562 Share premium 36,738 35,582 Retained earnings 51,202 52,281 Other components of equity 6,571 8,570 Treasury shares (1,831 ) (12,027 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,242 109,968 Non-controlling interests 1,185 1,210 Total equity 119,427 111,178 Total liabilities and equity 246,318 247,888

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Millions of yen Millions of yen Revenues Network services 33,234 36,354 Systems integration 24,269 24,341 ATM operation business 687 725 Total revenues 58,190 61,420 Cost of sales Cost of network services (24,431 ) (26,133 ) Cost of systems integration (20,659 ) (21,085 ) Cost of ATM operation business (400 ) (402 ) Total cost of sales (45,490 ) (47,620 ) Gross Profit 12,700 13,800 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,858 ) (8,795 ) Other operating income 194 30 Other operating expenses (10 ) (32 ) Operating Profit 5,026 5,003 Finance income 1,747 802 Finance expenses (136 ) (170 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (14 ) (154 ) Profit (loss) before tax 6,623 5,481 Income tax expense (2,136 ) (1,824 ) Profit (loss) for the period 4,487 3,657 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,391 3,583 Non-controlling interests 96 74 Total 4,487 3,657 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 24.31 20.01 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 24.19 19.91 *IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Millions of yen Millions of yen Profit (loss) 4,487 3,657 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (952 ) 1,441 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (952 ) 1,441 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 702 686 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (1 ) ― Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 16 12 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 717 698 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (235 ) 2,139 Other comprehensive income 4,252 5,796 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,156 5,722 Non-controlling interest 96 74 Other comprehensive income 4,252 5,796

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Balance, April 1, 2022 25,562 36,518 37,024 6,275 (1,851 ) 103,528 1,093 104,621 Cumulative impact of adopting IAS12 - - 111 - - 111 - 111 Restated balance at April 1, 2022 25,562 36,518 37,135 6,275 (1,851 ) 103,639 1,093 104,732 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 4,391 - - 4,391 96 4,487 Other comprehensive income - - - (235 ) - (235 ) - (235 ) Total comprehensive income - - 4,391 (235 ) - 4,156 96 4,252 Transactions with owners Disposal of treasury shares - 12 - - 20 32 - 32 Dividends paid - - (2,258 ) - - (2,258 ) (49 ) (2,307 ) Stock-based compensation - 22 - - - 22 - 22 Total transactions with owners - 34 (2,258 ) - 20 (2,204 ) (49 ) (2,253 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 25,562 36,552 39,268 6,040 (1,831 ) 105,591 1,140 106,731 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Balance, April 1, 2023 25,562 36,738 51,202 6,571 (1,831 ) 118,242 1,185 119,427 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 3,583 - - 3,583 74 3,657 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,139 - 2,139 - 2,139 Total comprehensive income - - 3,583 2,139 - 5,722 74 5,796 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (11,405 ) (11,405 ) - (11,405 ) Disposal of treasury shares - (53 ) - - 87 34 - 34 Cancellation of treasury shares - (1,122 ) - - 1,122 - - - Dividends paid - - (2,644 ) - - (2,644 ) (49 ) (2,693 ) Stock-based compensation - 19 - - - 19 - 19 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 140 (140 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - (1,156 ) (2,504 ) (140 ) (10,196 ) (13,996 ) (49 ) (14,045 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 25,562 35,582 52,281 8,570 (12,027 ) 109,968 1,210 111,178

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Millions of yen Millions of yen Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before tax 6,623 5,481 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 7,055 7,285 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment (162 ) 21 Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using equity method 14 154 Finance income (1,747 ) (802 ) Finance expenses 136 170 Other 41 78 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 3,568 6,907 Decrease (increase) in inventories (674 ) (2,008 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (3,289 ) (8,488 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (558 ) 117 Decrease (increase) in other assets (3 ) 18 Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (117 ) 125 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (832 ) (2,819 ) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 554 2,021 Increase (decrease) in deferred income (1 ) 0 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (943 ) (408 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 1,255 1,303 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities (23 ) 119 Subtotal 10,897 9,274 Interest and dividends received 182 191 Interest paid (133 ) (150 ) Income taxes paid (6,091 ) (4,299 ) Cash flows from operating activities 4,855 5,016 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (1,839 ) (3,670 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 791 250 Purchases of intangible assets (1,149 ) (2,689 ) Purchases of other investments (161 ) (245 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 9 231 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (9 ) (285 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 10 65 Payments for refundable insurance policies (19 ) (19 ) Other 1 (4 ) Cash flows from investing activities (2,366 ) (6,366 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (750 ) (1,015 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings - 12,000 Purchase of treasury shares - (11,405 ) Proceeds from other financial liabilities - 3,582 Payments of other financial liabilities (4,819 ) (5,010 ) Dividends paid (2,258 ) (2,644 ) Other (48 ) (43 ) Cash flows from financing activities (7,875 ) (4,535 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 552 679 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,834 ) (5,206 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 47,391 42,472 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 42,557 37,266

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies

As a result of the accordance of IAS 12 "Income Taxes"(revised May 2021), the initial recognition that give rise to equal taxable temporary difference and deductible temporary difference at the time of the transaction is clarified. Consequently, deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets related to such taxable and deductible temporary difference will be recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

The accordance of this standard also requires retrospective adjustments to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the previous fiscal year. As a result, the consolidated statement of financial position of the previous fiscal year for, "Deferred tax assets" increased by JPY125 million, and "Retained earnings" increased by JPY125 million.

Furthermore, the cumulative effect of the accordance of this standard has been reflected the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Equity of previous first quarter cumulative period, as a result, "Retained earnings" increased by JPY111 million.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation business Adjustments Consolidated JPY millons JPY millons JPY millons JPY millons Revenue Customers 57,503 687 － 58,190 Intersegment transactions 28 － (28 ) － Total revenue 57,531 687 (28 ) 58,190 Segment operating profit 4,809 237 (20 ) 5,026 Finance income 1,747 Finance expense (136 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (14 ) Profit before tax 6,623 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation business Adjustments Consolidated JPY millons JPY millons JPY millons JPY millons Revenue Customers 60,695 725 － 61,420 Intersegment transactions 21 － (21 ) － Total revenue 60,716 725 (21 ) 61,420 Segment operating profit 4,750 253 － 5,003 Finance income 802 Finance expense (170 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (154 ) Profit before tax 5,481

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events

Nothing to be reported.

