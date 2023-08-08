Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2024

eQ Plc stock exchange release

8 August 2023, at 8:20 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2024:

Financial Statement Release 2023 Tuesday 6 February 2024 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 23 April 2024 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 6 August 2024 Interim Report January – September Tuesday 22 October 2024 Annual Report 2023 Week 9

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 21 March 2024.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

