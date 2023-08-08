APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: APLS) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bernstein Liebhard LLP , a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Apellis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APLS) between January 28, 2021 and July 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Apellis common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com .

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 2, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the design of SYFOVRE’s clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections; and (2) as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors.

On July 29, 2023, Apellis provided an update on the Company’s review of the six events of retinal vasculitis reported by the American Society of Retina Specialists concerning SYFOVRE treatments. In the update, Apellis confirmed a seventh event of retinal vasculitis resulting from SYFOVRE treatment as determined by Apellis’ internal safety committee and external retina/uveitis specialists. Apellis also stated that the Company is evaluating an eighth reported event of retinal vasculitis, which the Company had not yet confirmed.

On this news, Apellis’s common stock declined $6.27 per share, or approximately 19.6%, to close at $25.75 per share on July 31, 2023.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

