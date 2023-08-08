BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. (NYSE: BHC) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bausch Health Companies Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (“Bausch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHC) between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Bausch securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Bausch Health Companies Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: 1) the B+L spinoff would not result in two strong separate companies; 2) without B+L, Bausch was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by B+L; and 3) distribution of the B+L spinoff shares would not occur as represented.

On May 4, 2023, Bausch announced negative earnings results for its first quarter of 2023, which indicated further delay of the B+L share distribution. According to analysts, the probability of a distribution was now less than 50% and, without any mention of it from management, the likelihood of it occurring in the near term was low.

On this news, Bausch’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or over 20%, to close at $5.89 per share on May 4, 2023.

