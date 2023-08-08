Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31









In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 31, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,702,000 186,835,220 31 July 2023 12,000 107.76 1,293,120 01 August 2023 11,000 108.57 1,194,270 02 August 2023 11,000 108.93 1,198,230 03 August 2023 12,000 108.88 1,306,560 04 August 2023 10,100 111.06 1,121,706 Total week 31 56,100 6,113,886 Total accumulated 1,758,100 192,949,106

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,841,781 treasury shares, equal to 1.53 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





