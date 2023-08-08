Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31  

 

 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 31, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement 		 1,702,000     186,835,220
31 July 2023  12,000  107.76  1,293,120
01 August 2023  11,000  108.57  1,194,270
02 August 2023  11,000  108.93  1,198,230
03 August 2023  12,000  108.88  1,306,560
04 August 2023  10,100  111.06  1,121,706
Total week 31  56,100  6,113,886
Total accumulated  1,758,100  192,949,106

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,841,781 treasury shares, equal to 1.53 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation


