Vectra AI Introduces the Industry’s First AI-Driven, Fully Integrated Hybrid Attack Detection and Response Platform with Real-Time Attack Signal Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectra AI , the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response, today announced the Vectra AI Platform with patented Attack Signal Intelligence™ to deliver the integrated signal enterprises need to make extended detection and response (XDR) a reality. With the Vectra AI Platform, enterprises can integrate Vectra AI’s public cloud, identity, SaaS, and network signal with existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) signal to arm SOC teams to keep pace with the ever-growing sophistication, speed, and scale of hybrid attacks.



As enterprises shift more applications, workloads, and data to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, threat detection and response has become increasingly siloed and complex. Without an effective solution for advanced hybrid attackers, security teams face a vicious spiral of more attack surfaces, more evasive attacker methods, more alerts, and thus, more SOC analyst workload and burnout.

Recent research found that 63% of SOC analysts report that the size of their attack surface has increased in the last three years and 67% are unable to manage the number of daily alerts received. The Vectra AI Platform enables security teams to move at the speed of modern hybrid attackers to identify behavior that other tools cannot. Harnessing the power of AI to analyze attacker behavior and automatically triage, correlate, and prioritize security incidents, the Vectra AI Platform provides the integrated signal powering XDR.

"To us, it’s always about outcomes, not acronyms. It’s about the end-goal, not some prescribed definition of how to get there,” said Jay DePaul, Chief Cybersecurity & Technology Risk Officer at Dun & Bradstreet. “Vectra AI is helping us achieve our end goals, stop advanced adversaries, modernize our security operations, and ultimately, improve our cyber resilience.”

According to Jon Oltsik, distinguished analyst and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) fellow, “Regardless of how XDR is defined, security professionals are interested in using XDR to help them address several threat detection and response challenges. XDR seems like an attractive option since current tools struggle to detect and investigate advanced threats, require specialized skills, and aren’t effective at correlating alerts. In summary, CISOs want XDR tools that can improve security efficacy, especially regarding advanced threat detection. Additionally, they want XDR to streamline security operations and bolster staff productivity.”

Achieve Integrated Signal Across Hybrid Attack Surfaces

The Vectra AI Platform integrates native and third-party attack signals across hybrid cloud domains including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure AD, networks of all types, and endpoints leveraging the customer’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tool of choice. The Vectra AI Platform integrated signal enables security teams to:

Cover more than 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques with patented and proven MITRE D3FEND countermeasures.

Combine AI-driven behavior-based detection, signatures and threat intelligence for the most accurate representation of active attacks in progress.

Map attacker progression and lateral movement from data center to cloud, cloud to data center and cloud to cloud.

Build and mature threat hunting programs and conduct deep forensic investigations.

Automate Hybrid Attack Detection with Real-Time Attack Signal Intelligence

Vectra AI Attack Signal Intelligence harnesses patented AI to automate threat detection, triage, and prioritization across hybrid cloud domains, by:

Zeroing in on attacker behavior, analyzing in many dimensions to see real attacks in a sea of different while patented Privileged Access Analytics (PAA) focuses on accounts most useful to attackers.

Learning customers’ unique environments to distinguish between malicious and benign events to eliminate 80% of alert noise.

Prioritizing entities (hosts and accounts) across domains based on urgency and importance, saving individual SOC analysts over three hours per day of alert triage.



Accelerate Hybrid Attack Investigation with the Respond UX Analyst Experience

With Vectra AI, security teams accelerate investigation and response workflows with integrated investigations sophisticated enough for experienced analysts, simple enough for junior analysts. New capabilities include:

Instant Investigations arm analysts of every skill-level with quick start guides to investigate prioritized entities under attack.

Advanced Investigation enables forensic analysis of Azure AD, Microsoft 365, or AWS Control Plane logs directly in the platform user interface (UI).

AI-Assisted Investigation leverages large language models (LLMs) to provide analysts with a simple way to gather 360 degrees of context on entities under attack.



Execute Targeted Response Actions Natively or Through Ecosystem Integrations and APIs

The Vectra AI Platform puts humans in control of response by offering flexible response actions both native and orchestrated leveraging over 40 ecosystem integrations to:

Manually or automatically lock down an account, or isolate an endpoint.

Trigger security orchestration and automation (SOAR) playbooks and workflows.

Streamline ticketing, communication, and escalation for incident response processes.



Embrace a Hybrid SOC Model with Vectra Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

SOC teams continue to be stretched thin as the volume and variety of high-speed hybrid and multi-cloud attacks grows. With the Vectra AI Platform, enterprises can take advantage of analyst reinforcements in the form of MDR services, including:



Shared roles and responsibilities for monitoring, detection, investigation, hunting and response.

Shared analytics on attacker behavior and emerging attacker tradecraft, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Shared transparency around SLAs, metrics, and reporting.



“The current approach to threat detection and response is fundamentally broken, as more organizations shift to hybrid environments and security teams continue to face increasing cloud complexity, alert fatigue, and analyst burnout,” said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO of Vectra AI. “As the pioneer of AI-driven threat detection and response, our best-in-class platform delivers the most accurate integrated signal across the hybrid Enterprise to make XDR a reality at speed and scale.”

